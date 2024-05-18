Investment corner: Do elections matter?

As summer rapidly approaches, our thoughts inevitably turn to warm weather, lakes and beaches, summer camps, and…the election? Yes, that.

Former President Trump has suggested that a Biden re-election would cause our stock markets to crash (he also made that claim during the 2020 election). President Joe Biden has claimed that we currently have the strongest economy in the world. Given those two opposing opinions, what is the best guess for how the stock markets will perform during and after the election?

Often in my column you’ll hear me say “it depends”. Not this time, because this answer is much easier and there is nearly 100 years of data to support my answer: on average the markets will be just fine, regardless of who is elected the next President of the United States. The same story holds no matter who ends up in control of the Senate or the House of Representatives: on average, the markets will be fine.

How can I predict the future, you ask? I can’t. I can’t accurately predict if the markets will be up or down tomorrow. I won’t try to predict if the market is going up 10% this year, or 25%, or down 20%. It’s just not possible—be very wary if someone tries to tell you that they know. But if we look back at history, there is strong evidence to support the notion that the performance of the stock market is not very closely tied to whether we elect a Democrat or a Republican. There are many factors that determine the performance of the stock market, and the President–or which party controls Congress–is at best only one of those many factors.

For starters, let’s look at how the markets have fared during past election years. Per Morningstar, the S&P 500 has declined in only 4 of the 23 election years since 1928. The average return in those 23 election years was over 11%. That’s a strong return that most investors would crave!

Next, let’s look at how the markets perform during actual Presidencies. In the last 100 years, only twice has the S&P 500 finished lower at the end of a Presidency than it started. That happened to Herbert Hoover (Great Depression) and George W Bush (elected during the dot.com bust, then 9/11, then in office at the start of the mortgage and banking crisis). Every other President during the past 100 years saw the market rise during their time in office, with average returns close to 10% annually. That included periods with World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, the high inflation of the 70s, the Oil Crisis, the Gulf War, COVID-19, and a host of other major disruptions.

In short, don’t let the upcoming election get you stressed about your investments. There’s no crystal ball to predict what will happen next year or even tomorrow. Joe Biden has already defied expert consensus predictions in 2022 and 2023 for a recession. That recession hasn’t happened, and markets have soared. And Donald Trump already presided over 4 years of strong growth in the markets.

Make sure that you are invested in a strong portfolio that makes sense for you for the long term, so that you won’t feel stressed leading up to the election. Consult a financial advisor if you’re not sure. It’s not unreasonable to think that there could be some significant volatility around the time of the election, but based on a long track record for the markets, your odds of investment success are good if you are in the markets!

However you choose to invest this election year, invest smartly and invest well!

Larry Sidney is a Zephyr Cove-based Investment Advisor Representative.