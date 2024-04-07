Investment Corner: Dollar cost averaging

Smart investors are always looking for smart ways to nudge the odds of successful investment outcomes in their favor. One such strategy that can be useful in certain circumstances is called “Dollar Cost Averaging”, or DCA.

DCA is an investment technique where the investor systematically puts money into their investments over time rather than all at once.

For example, let’s say that you inherit $120,000. Your plan is to put it all into a balanced portfolio consisting of 40% equities, 40% fixed income, 10% real estate and 10% commodities. But what if you put the entire $120,000 into your new investment portfolio today, and then the market goes down tomorrow? That’s hard to predict, but statistically the S&P 500 Index goes down on nearly 50% of individual days, so it could definitely happen! So, rather than putting the entire $120,000 into the market all at once, you decide to Dollar Cost Average by putting in $10,000 on the first day of each month for the next 12 months.

Smart move, right? Well, as always, it depends. Research from The Motley Fool tells us that since 1928 the S&P 500 has gone up approximately 59% of months. That means that your well-constructed portfolio is more likely to go up than it is to drop during a typical month. What about the $10,000 that you invest nearly a year later, in month 12? The S&P 500 goes up in 69% of years, so statistically you are more likely to pay a higher price to buy into your portfolio at that time than it would have cost at the start.

In fact, a 40-year market analysis by Craig L Israelson, PhD based on data from 1980-2019 showed that lump-sum investing (all $120,000 at once in our scenario) outperforms DCA in 82.9% of rolling 12-month periods over that timeframe, for the portfolio described here. Your investment portfolio, according to the study, will be worth more 82.9% of the time if you invest all of your portfolio dollars at the start rather than spreading it out. Similar outcomes were found for conservative and aggressive portfolios as well.

Put simply, every time you wait to invest a dollar, the odds are that you are losing money (investment gains).

Now you must be wondering why I said earlier that DCA is sometimes a smart move. How can it be smart to get (on average) lower returns on your investments?

There are two answers to support this conclusion. The first is about taking risk. Modern Portfolio Theory suggests that investors are best served by maximizing their level of expected returns for a given level of risk. When you use the DCA strategy, you are actually reducing the short-term risk that the market goes down at an unfortunate time for you by spreading out your investments over a longer period of time. Statistically, you are giving up some amount of likely gains in order to reduce your level of risk. That can be a very reasonable trade-off!

The second reason for DCA revolves around emotions. If an investor plunks their entire investment in on day 1 and the market goes down right away, there is a chance that they will be freaked out and pull their money out of the market, incurring a loss. Plus, with the money back out of the market, they would be giving up any future gains. For an investor who fits this profile, which is actually quite common, Dollar Cost Averaging may be the proper strategy.

At the end of the day, no one strategy works best for everyone. I use tools with my clients to help identify what type of investor they are, and which investment strategies are likely to work best for each of them. Your takeaway here is that DCA is a strategy that will generally reduce investment returns slightly in exchange for a short-term reduction in risk. For some investors, that makes perfect sense.

However you choose to move your money into your portfolio, invest smartly and invest well!

Larry Sidney is a Zephyr Cove-based Investment Advisor Representative. Information is found at https://palisadeinvestments.com/ or by calling 775-299-4600 x702. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Clients may hold positions mentioned in this article. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.