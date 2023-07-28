Investment corner: ESG and sustainable investing 

What if you could choose your investments in a way that supports your core values and your goals for your community, your country, and even Mother Earth?

In the wake of increasing environmental concerns and societal demands for responsible business practices, Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors have gained significant traction in the world of investment. As more investors and companies recognize the potential of integrating sustainability into their strategies, ESG and Sustainable Investment are gaining in popularity in Lake Tahoe as well, given the community’s emphasis on natural beauty and the environment.

Environmental stewardship lies at the heart of ESG and Sustainable Investment. By directing investments towards companies that adopt sustainable practices, investors contribute to a greener future. From minimizing carbon footprints to promoting clean energy and conserving natural resources, these businesses exemplify the delicate balance between human progress and environmental preservation. Lake Tahoe’s pristine waters and majestic mountains offer a tangible reminder of the importance of safeguarding our natural resources.

The social component of ESG highlights the importance of businesses that practice social responsibility. Investors increasingly seek businesses committed to fair labor practices, diversity and inclusion, and community engagement. Such investments foster positive social change, uplift communities, and promote a more equitable society.

While promoting sustainability is inherently good for the environment and society, it also presents compelling financial advantages. Climate change, resource scarcity, and evolving regulations pose significant challenges to businesses. By investing in companies that proactively manage environmental risks, investors can reduce their exposure to potential losses associated with environmental disasters or reputational damage. Extensive research has shown that companies that are well-prepared to mitigate these risks are positioned to outperform their peers over the long term.

Beyond risk mitigation, ESG and Sustainable Investment open doors to new opportunities. The shift towards sustainability has spurred the development of innovative technologies, renewable energy solutions, and environmentally friendly products and services. Investors who embrace these opportunities not only generate financial returns but also contribute to the transition to a more sustainable economy. Lake Tahoe, known for its outdoor recreation and eco-tourism, serves as a beacon for economic growth through sustainable practices.

Over the last 10 years ESG and Sustainable Investment have evolved from niche strategies to mainstream approaches. Bloomberg Intelligence has estimated that there is over $40 trillion currently invested in ESG assets. As a result, investors can now align their financial goals with their values, actively contributing to a better world while securing long-term returns.

If you plan to invest with ESG in mind, take some time to understand the different metrics that are used to identify and rate these types of investments. After all, you want to be sure that your investment goals are met, both in terms of financial returns and your personal values. Some investment professionals can provide guidance in this area as well.

As always, however you choose to reach your financial goals, invest smartly and invest well.

Larry Sidney is a Zephyr Cove-based Fiduciary Investment Advisor Representative. Information is found at https://palisadeinvestments.com/ or by calling 775-299-4600 x702. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Clients may hold positions mentioned in this article. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.