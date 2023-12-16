Investment corner: How should I select my investments?

Designing your investment portfolio is something of an art form. Once you have determined your goals, objectives and risk tolerance, it’s time to actually build your portfolio.

Most investors will use a variety of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to build the bulk of the portfolio. These types of funds can easily help with diversification and reducing volatility, when compared to investing in individual stocks. And yet, as I’ve noted previously, the world-renowned DALBAR Study for 2023 shows that over the last 30 years the typical equity investor trails the S&P 500 returns by nearly 3% per year on average. Most individual investors are simply not doing a great job of setting up a good asset allocation, picking the right funds, and then sticking to their plan.

This leads us to the main question for today: how should you go about selecting good funds?

The answer to this question has many parts, too many to consider here. So let’s focus on a few of the key pieces of information that you can use to help in the selection of good funds.

First of all, the type of fund matters. Mutual funds and ETFs are structured differently. Mutual funds tend to be more actively managed, have higher fees, and can create a greater annual taxable income when compared to similarly targeted ETFs. ETFs are often more passive in their management, and therefore usually have lower fees…

…which brings us to the second point: costs matter. Even within those two types of funds, research has shown that the funds with fees that are in the lowest quartile (ie- bottom 25%) will tend to outperform, on average, similar funds with higher fees. In other words, you don’t need to pay more to get a “better” fund.

The third key point is that the management team plays a role. I look for evidence that a fund has a strong management team. This usually means consistency in leadership, a strong research team, and management that has a good track record for investing in that particular area or sector. Vanguard and Dimensional Fund Advisors are two examples of the companies that I often find good management teams for.

When I do this type of research for my clients, I use an industry tool called “FI360” that provides me much of this information and more. Do-it-yourself investors can access a lot of this information by doing an online search of the fund, and then looking at the various informational tabs. The “Management”, “Performance and Fees”, and “Portfolio Composition” tabs can give you some meaningful information, and there is more research available if you care to scrub the web.

There’s more complexity to this issue than we can easily discuss here, but this can be a starting point for you. By aligning your investment goals with a group of well-selected funds, you can build a resilient portfolio tailored to your financial needs.

However you pick your funds, invest smartly and invest well!

