Investment Corner: Investing in international stocks

Take one guess at which country had the best performing stock market in 2023. The U.S.? China? Italy? Wrong, wrong, wrong. The U.S. wasn’t in the top 5, in spite of a strong year. Italy fell outside the top 10. And Chinese equities had a horrible year, with the index losing more than 10%. Meanwhile, the MSCI Global Index soared by over 20%.

The big winner was actually Argentina, up over 50% in 2023. Other notably strong performers included Pakistan, Poland, Greece, and Mexico. Yet in 2022, Pakistan and Poland were down well over 20%, while Turkey saw its stock market index double!

So, what’s my point? Just as individual segments of the market, such as medical, technology, or commodities, can be volatile, individual nations can have volatile markets as well. And just as we can lessen risk by spreading our investment assets into different classes, we can likewise reduce risk per unit of expected return by diversifying across different countries.

Think about Vail Corporation, the owners of Heavenly, Kirkwood, and Northstar here in Lake Tahoe. Up until 2002, they only owned resorts in a small area of Colorado. If it was a bad snow year in the Colorado Rockies, every one of their resorts had a bad year. A few bad years in a row could lead to bankruptcy. So, in 2002, the company purchased Heavenly. This gave them some diversification, since it is not uncommon that Tahoe has a different snowpack than Colorado. Several years later, Vail bought Kirkwood and Northstar, giving the company large investments in two different markets.

Over the next decade, Vail expanded to Park City, Canada (Whistler/Blackcomb), Australia, and numerous other areas. They now operate ski areas in 14 states plus Canada and Australia, and have agreements with resorts in numerous other countries. They are diversified. Vail has developed into a corporation that is protected when some of their resorts have a bad year, because often times their other resorts will thrive in those same years.

This same concept is at the heart of global investment diversification. By investing in companies from a variety of countries around the world, you can build a portfolio that allows you to take on less risk per unit per unit of expected return. Or, as Nobel Prize laureate Harry Markowitz famously said, “diversification is the only free lunch” in investing. This is a winning strategy!

It’s true that international companies operate under a whole different set of regulations and economic conditions than U.S. companies, and that can make selecting companies difficult. Thus the beauty of low-cost international ETFs (exchange traded funds) and Mutual Funds, which allow you to diversify outside of the U.S. without having to pick individual companies.

The U.S. economy continues to be considered the strongest economy in the world by most investment professionals. My words here are not to suggest that you should have anything less

than the majority of your wealth invested in the U.S., but rather to educate on how international investing can further diversify and reduce risk in your portfolio.

However you choose to diversify, invest smartly and invest well!

Larry Sidney is a Zephyr Cove-based Investment Advisor Representative. Information is found at https://palisadeinvestments.com/ or by calling 775-299-4600 x702. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Clients may hold positions mentioned in this article. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.