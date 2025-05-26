Investment Corner: Looking for Value in the Market

A few weeks ago, I wrote about the popularity of large-cap companies, and how small-cap stocks have actually outperformed large-caps over the long run. As it turns out, value stocks offer a similar story.

What is a “value” stock? If we think of buying stock in a company, what we’re actually doing is buying the rights to a share of the profits. Essentially then, a value stock is a company whose stock price is relatively inexpensive for a share of the profits when compared to other companies. This can be measured in different ways. Some examples are the P/E ratio (price-to-earnings), the intrinsic value of the company, or the yield. Regardless of the measure being used, the point is that you are hopefully buying future profits at a discount.

The opposite of a value stock, of course, is a growth stock. Even the name “growth” sounds sexy to an investor, since you are looking to grow your portfolio. However, growth stocks are by definition more expensive to buy than value stocks for a given amount of profit. That’s because we expect a growth stock’s profit to increase much faster than a value stock (which often does happen), so people are willing to pay more.

The real question, then, is which is better, a value stock or a growth stock? It depends. During the past decade, growth stocks have outperformed value. If we look over the longer term, value stocks have actually outperformed growth stocks in approximately 77% of rolling 10-year investment periods since 1927, per Dimensional Fund Advisors. That’s nearly 100 years of evidence! And, during that same period, value stocks outperformed growth stocks by over 4% on average, when returns were compounded annually.

Even with this startling historical evidence about value stocks, investors should not lose sight of the importance of diversification. A 100% value stock portfolio would have performed poorly for the last 10 years, and a portfolio of 100% growth stocks would have done poorly for a period before that. There is ample room for both in your portfolio!

For us mountain folks, we can compare this to skiing/ riding the powder. You may be the kind of person who loves the pow, but should you only ski on powder days? It works great when we have a big snow year, that’s for sure. But what if the next year brings a few big storms and not much else? If you’re only skiing powder, it’s going to be a bad season. If you diversify and hit the groomers and maybe even the terrain parks, you can still have a great season even when the snow is in short supply.

With all of this in mind, a good investor should build a diversified, resilient portfolio with pieces of value, growth, and “blend” (companies with a mix of attributes of both growth and value stocks). This can put you in a position to have good expected returns with less volatility in your portfolio. Who wouldn’t want that?

However you choose to build your portfolio, invest smartly and invest well!

Larry Sidney is a Zephyr Cove-based Investment Advisor Representative.