Investment Corner: Money and your Kids, Part 1: Spend it or save it?

As the parents of two young boys, my wife and I are right in the thick of figuring out how to handle money and spending with our kids. Research shows that the money habits kids develop when they are young very much influence how they will handle their finances as adults.

This first article in my series “Money and Your Kids” focuses on spending and saving. What is the right strategy to teach your kids when they get money? Should they save it? Spend it? Donate it to charity? Something else?

Normally I say “it depends” when I’m talking about money things, but in this case there are a few universal things that we should all try to do for our kids:

1. Start early. Introduce basic concepts of money and saving as soon as they can understand. Use real world examples as much as possible.

2. Lead by example. Let’s face it, our kids learn a lot of things from watching us as parents. If we demonstrate responsible investment habits, our kids are more likely to learn those same habits for themselves. Budgeting, saving and charitable giving are three important habits you can demonstrate.

3. Involve them in financial decisions. This can help them understand real world financial situations and develop critical thinking skills.

Now to our big question. Finding the right balance between saving, spending and giving with ultimately depend on your family’s values and financial situation. In our home, we’re currently in the camp of 50% spending, 25% saving and 25% donating to charities or those less fortunate. I say “currently” because this may change as our kids get older, take on more responsibilities and work roles, and have changing spending needs and wants. Again, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, that’s just what we’re doing right now in out home.

A related—and equally important—question is how you define the term “spending.” If you’re daughter gets $100 for her birthday, do you let her immediately head to the toy store to spend 50% of it? In our case, we want to encourage our kids to save some of their spending money so that they can buy something more meaningful in the future, instead of spending it all on the first thing they see. The concept of delayed gratification is typically very difficult for kids, but so important! It is truly a skill that you want your children to learn for a lifetime.

You can create your own tracking system to encourage your child to delay a purchase. At a minimum, my wife and I ask our kids to wait 24 hours before making a purchase.

In addition, there’s some cool technology available to help with this. The mobile app “Ketshop”, created by two Lake Tahoe locals (and free to use), is a great tool to help kids save up for things that really matter to them. “iAllowance” is an app that lets you track your child’s chores and

allowance. Very cool. “Piggybot” is another app that lets your child manage their saving and spending.

However you choose to teach your kids to handle money, help them invest early and smartly, and invest well!

Larry Sidney is a Zephyr Cove-based Investment Advisor Representative. Information is found at https://palisadeinvestments.com/ or by calling 775-299-4600 x702. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Clients may hold positions mentioned in this article. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.