Investment Corner: Money and your Kids, Part 2: Paying for your child’s education

This second article in my series “Money and Your Kids” focuses on saving money for your child’s college and/or education. What are the best options for paying for the rather large bills that will likely come due when your child is ready for college, or in some cases, private school?

Probably the most well-known strategy in the U.S. is the use of a 529 college savings plan. The 529 is a state-sponsored account that the parent typically holds on behalf of the student. Currently, every state except for Wyoming offers one. Each state has its own specific rules about how much can be contributed, what investments are available through the plan, and any state-specific tax benefits. In general, all of these plans will allow you to deposit post-tax income, invest it, and then use those monies tax-free to pay for qualified educational expenses. The funds in a 529 can also be used in limited amounts to pay for private elementary or secondary tuition.

Another option is a Coverdell Education Savings Account. These accounts have somewhat more flexible use cases than 529 plans, including various non-tuition expenses for elementary and secondary school expenses. Contributions are limited to a scant $2,000 per year, so these accounts are best used in conjunction with other education saving strategies.

A third option, which I find to be both compelling and underused, is a Roth IRA. Besides being a great retirement savings tool, a Roth IRA can be a great way to save for educational expenses. Many folks aren’t aware that you can pull out your Roth contributions without penalty once the account has been in use for 5 years (any interest that you pull out before age 59 ½ will be assessed a 10% penalty by the IRS.) This means you can save money in a Roth, pull out as much of the original contributions as you need, and leave the balance in the account to grow indefinitely.

What adds extra appeal to using a Roth is the fact that colleges typically do not include your retirement accounts when they are assessing your family’s ability to pay. Compared to an investment account, a 529 account or a Coverdell, using a Roth for educational expenses likely reduces how much a school expects you to pay, and likewise could increase the amount of financial aid you receive. Plus, if you use a Custodial Roth IRA for your future student the interest in that account can continue to grow over decades for your child, potentially leaving them a sizeable nest egg at retirement. The only caveat is that your child needs to have actual earnings in order for money to go into a Custodial Roth IRA in their name.

It is also possible to use your own Roth IRA in this manner, but you should be careful not to jeopardize your retirement if that is a likely outcome of using your own Roth.

In the end, the 529, Coverdell and Roth IRA are all ways to pay for your child’s education with tax-advantaged dollars. Each has its pros and cons. Since contribution limits are low on the Roth and even lower on the Coverdell, my suggestion is that you consider using a combination of these strategies. As an exception, if you live in a high-tax state that allows a tax deduction for

529 contributions into their state plan, that might tilt the balance towards only using a 529 plan.

However you choose to save for your child’s education, invest early and smartly, and invest well!

