Investment Corner: New Years Resolutions 2024 

With the turning of the calendar comes that age-old activity, creating your New Years Resolutions. If you feel like you underperformed financially in 2023, a year when the financial markets rocketed skyward, what better way to start the year than with a few financial resolutions?

For those of you who invest either randomly or based on advice from random “experts” online, stop it! Resolve to improve your expertise through financial education, or to work with someone who is already an expert. Many, many investors missed out on large gains in 2023 because of fear generated by all of the prognosticators who predicted recession, doom and gloom. Take time to learn how to allocate assets, diversify, and build a portfolio that is resilient and keeps you invested through the inevitable ups and downs of the market, so that you can build success (and wealth) for the long run.

For those of you who bail on the market when you think it’s going to slump, and then hope to buy back in for a rocket-ship ride, stop trying to time the market. There is ample research showing that attempting to time the market is a losing proposition. Most individual investors underperform the pros because they miss critical market gains while their money sits on the sidelines. Resolve to hold a portfolio that gives you the confidence to stay in for the long run.

For those of you who are financially disorganized, resolve to spend an hour each weekend getting yourself organized. Track down your old retirement accounts. Figure out if you have more cash in your accounts than you need to hold, and as a result are giving up potential investment returns. Look ahead to the future to understand your needs for both the short and long run. Is what you’re doing today working, or do you need to make changes?

For those of you with lots of cash because you distrust the market, resolve to sit down with someone who understands that the stock market has been perhaps the greatest source of wealth creation in the U.S. for the past 100 years. Cash earns anywhere between nothing and a little bit of interest, and often won’t even keep up with inflation. Holding large amounts of cash in a bank is no way to build wealth. Even if you build the confidence to put a small position of your money into the market, it can start you towards less “money stress” and a dignified retirement.

These are just a few resolutions that can get you started towards a fruitful 2024 and beyond. Whether you work on these yourself, with a more educated, trustworthy friend, or with a professional advisor, these steps can help you to have less stress and more income in the long run.

Whatever your financial resolutions for 2024, invest smartly and invest well!

Larry Sidney is a Zephyr Cove-based Investment Advisor Representative.