Investment Corner: Retirement: How Much Money do I Need? 

When I work with clients on their retirement plan, I want to make sure that they can retire with dignity—enough money to live the retirement life that the client envisions without being stressed about running out. But how can you know how much money you actually need in order to comfortably retire? Here are some ideas and strategies that can help guide you to a safe and financially secure retirement.

First, figure out the difference between your expected “guaranteed” sources of income and your estimated expenses in retirement. Retirement income most commonly comes from Social Security, pensions (although these have become much less common), and any income from annuities or whole life policies that you have purchased over the years. If your expenses will be lower than your income you may be all set for retirement, barring unforeseen (expensive) events.

If your expenses will be greater than your “guaranteed” income, which is typical, you need to figure out how to bridge that gap. The most common strategy is saving for retirement in a retirement account (most commonly a 401(k) or IRA), an investment account, or both. You’ll need to have enough money in those accounts at the time of your retirement to provide a steady stream of income. Doing this properly will put you in a position to afford your “must haves” like housing, medical care, and groceries, as well as your “nice-to-haves” such as travel, having fun with your grandkids, or maybe leaving money to your family.

Because of taxes, inflation, etc, you’ll want to use sophisticated online calculators or work with a good financial advisor to get accurate projections. For example, Social Security can be claimed starting any time between ages 62 and 70, and your monthly payment changes depending on your start date. Also, we don’t know for sure that the government will have enough money to pay the Social Security projections that they are currently providing us with. It has been suggested by some that future payments could be up to 30% lower than current projections within the next 15 years—we just don’t know.

Then there’s the question of the length of your retirement. With life expectancy higher than it was 50 years ago, you need to plan for a longer retirement period. Many people have 20 to 30 years in retirement to look forward to, so you should plan carefully to ensure that your savings last a lifetime.

Furthermore, talk about inflation has been all over the news, and even though the rate of inflation has come back down considerably from its peak it remains an important consideration. Inflation reduces the value of your money over time, meaning that a dollar five years from now will buy you less than a dollar can buy today. For that reason, most people need to invest as least partially in assets that can outpace inflation, such as stocks and real estate. While these investments carry risk, they historically outperform more conservative options like bonds, CDs and savings accounts.

How much invested money will you need to generate your additional income? The popular “4 percent rule”, which is a broad generalization, says that a $1 million portfolio earning a 4% annual return will generate $40,000 per year of income without cutting in to your principal. You can also use a “time value of money” calculator to help more accurately figure out what your number is.

In the end, how much money you need to have saved up for retirement is personal and depends on numerous factors and assumptions. The best thing you can do is to have a plan and save accordingly.

However you choose to grow wealth you’re your retirement, invest smartly and invest well!

Larry Sidney is a Zephyr Cove-based Investment Advisor Representative. Information is found at https://palisadeinvestments.com/ or by calling 775-299-4600 x702. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Clients may hold positions mentioned in this article. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.