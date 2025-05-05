Investment Corner: Tariffs and the Markets

Unless you’ve been living on the ski slopes these past 6 months, you’ve probably been hearing the word “tariff” frequently. President Trump has made them a centerpiece of his administration’s trade policy. So, what exactly is a tariff, and how might it affect the stock market?

The BBC defines tariffs as “taxes charged on goods bought from other countries.” In practice, that means if Costco imports a $10 bottle of maple syrup from Canada with a 10% tariff, Costco has to pay $11– $10 to the seller in Canada plus a $1 tax to the U.S. government. Most likely, Costco would then charge us an extra dollar for our maple syrup in order to cover that cost.

Tariffs get more complicated when the supply chain involves multiple countries. Let use an example where a Canadian clothing retailer sells a shirt in the U.S., and let’s assume that every country is charging a 10% tariff on imported goods. China ships $10 of fabric to a factory in Vietnam. That factory has to pay a 10% tax to their government, increasing their cost to $11. The factory stitches the fabric into a shirt and ships it off to Canada, where the Canadian government charges $1.10 as a tariff (10% of $11). The Canadian company is paying $12.10 for the shirt. If they turn around and send it to the U.S. for retail, the U.S. will charge its own 10% tariff, $1.21, bringing the cost of the shirt to $13.31.

In this example, the American buying the shirt is paying an additional 33.1% cost, which covers the tariffs from each country on the supply chain. This example, of course, doesn’t include costs such as shipping to Vietnam and then to Canada and the U.S., or any profit that each business might add to the price along the way. We are simply looking to understand how tariffs work.

Who pays for the tariffs? Usually, the person buying the finished product, aka you and me. It’s possible that the business can pay some portion of it and reduce their profit margin, but that is not a given.

For our investment purposes, the real question is how tariffs might impact stock prices. As usual, that depends, but we can take a pretty good guess. If a company has to raise its shirt prices by 33.1% (from our example), it’s likely that consumers will be able to afford fewer shirts. Sales will decrease. Since the company is selling less of its product, profits will decrease. Stock prices tend to go down when profits go down.

Of course, nothing is ever that simple. One of the usual goals of tariffs is to make domestically produced goods more attractively priced compared to imported goods. The costs of making a shirt in the United States are generally higher compared to a shirt that is made in China and Vietnam. American workers are generally paid much more than workers in China and Vietnam. By placing tariffs on imported goods, the government can make domestically produced goods more attractively priced compared to imported goods. That would help an American company sell more goods, increase its profits, and potentially raise its stock price.

We can see that tariffs are not inherently good or bad. They might negatively impact one company while helping another. Either way, tariffs will tend to be inflationary, meaning that they increase the cost of the goods that we buy. Consumers will be able to buy fewer goods, and overall that could hurt the stock markets both in and out of the U.S.

Remember that the markets are leading indicators, meaning that there are tariff expectations already built into current stock prices. We’ve seen the U.S. markets fall in response to tariffs over the past month. If tariffs end up higher than the investment community expects, that could drive stock prices down. If tariffs end up lower than expected, markets could rally higher.

How ever you choose to play the tariff trade, invest smartly and invest well!

Larry Sidney is a Zephyr Cove-based Investment Advisor Representative. Information is found at https://palisadeinvestments.com/ or by calling 775-299-4600 x702. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Clients may hold positions mentioned in this article. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.