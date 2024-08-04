Investment Corner: The importance of having an emergency fund

A good investment advisor will speak to clients about the importance of setting aside some money in very liquid form, in case an unexpected financial need comes along. Maybe Lose your job, and it takes a few months to find a new one. Perhaps you chip a tooth while wake surfing, and a $1,500 bill is yours to pay. Or, the snow load on your roof causes problems. Cha-ching, $15,000, please!

To protect against these and other sudden expenses, it is a good idea to have money set aside in a safe place. In the financial industry, we call this an “Emergency Fund,” or an “Emergency Portfolio.” Ideally, this fund would hold between 3 and 6 months of expenses for your family.

This can be particularly important to two types of people: those who live paycheck-to-paycheck, and those who are investors.

For people living paycheck-to-paycheck, surprise bills like the ones above can be devastating. Without any savings, you are forced to pay the bill will a credit card and pay massive interest rates on your debt. I’m currently seeing rates as high as 29.9%, which can make it nearly impossible to ever pay off your debt! Putting yourself into that kind of situation can lead to a debt spiral and, in some cases, bankruptcy.

If money is tight and you haven’t saved anything, start NOW. Putting aside $100 every 2 weeks can help you to accumulate money in the bank and be ready should an unexpected bill come your way. Best of all, if that doesn’t happen you are on your way to a more secure financial life. Once you have enough saved in your Emergency Fund, you can start directing money into investments and have the opportunity to grow your wealth.

For investors, if you don’t have an Emergency Fund and all of your extra money is tied up in investments, you could also have problems paying an unexpected bill. Some investments are illiquid (you can’t easily get your money out) or charge a fee for taking your money out early. Even if your investments can be easily cashed out, like stocks and bonds, if the timing is bad you may have to sell at a loss. So those will solid investment portfolios should still be aware of the advantages of keeping an emergency fund.

The bottom line is that everyone should be prepared for the unexpected, financially speaking. It’s pretty rare that we choose when our car goes ‘kaput’, when we lose our employment, or when we break an arm. By being prepared with an Emergency Fund, we can minimize the pain of the unexpected.

However you choose to protect yourself financially, invest smartly and invest well!

Larry Sidney is a Zephyr Cove-based Investment Advisor Representative. Information is found at https://palisadeinvestments.com/ or by calling 775-299-4600 x702. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Clients may hold positions mentioned in this article. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.