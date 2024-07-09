Investment corner: Using the P/E ratio to trade stocks

If you are trading stocks, you need to have a strategy. You need to have a good way to differentiate a “buy” stock from a “sell” stock, so that you aren’t investing in stocks that decrease in value.

One popular strategy is to look at the P/E Ratio, or “Price to Earnings” for the company, meaning the ratio of the price or the stock to its earnings per share. In its simplest terms, a P/E Ratio of 10 means that for every $10 dollars of stock you own, the company is making $1.00 of earnings. A P/E of 20 means $1.00 of earnings for every $20 of stock. The higher the P/E ratio, the more expensive the company is, by that measure.

It is important to note that the stock price of a company that is growing quickly will tend to have a higher P/E Ratio. This is because people are willing to may more today (the stock price) for those rapidly growing future earnings of the company.

P/E Ratio can be a meaningful metric to use in your investment research. However, it is not meant to stand alone in your decision-making process, and should be one numerous metrics you use if you are trying to pick a good company to invest in. Here’s a great example of why:

NVIDIA Corp is the hottest company out there right now. Over the last 5 years, on average, the stock price has nearly doubled every year! In April of 2023, the P/E Ratio for NVIDIA was a whopping 146. By July of 2023, the P/E Ratio had dropped to 111, even though the price of the stock nearly doubled. During that same period, earnings more than doubled, so the P/E Ratio dropped. By April of 2024, the stock price had again nearly doubled, yet the P/E dropped all the way to 51. Earnings per share quadrupled during those 9 months!

Looking at NVIDIA shows us how the P/E Ratio only tells us part of the story. The P/E of 111 was extremely high, and yet NVIDIA shareholders from last July nearly doubled their money in just 9 months. Be careful not to choose your investments solely based on the P/E Ratio of the company.

This is a crucial concept, because at the moment, many investors and investment professionals consider the S&P 500 to be overvalued. Historically, the index has averaged a P/E of just below 20, while today the P/E is a lofty 28. Some people would look at a P/E of 28 and see flashing red “stay away!!” light, and they might not be wrong.

However, there’s another way to look at the current S&P valuations. Six companies—Microsoft, Apple, NVIDIA, Alphabet (Google), Amazon and Meta (Facebook) account for over 30% of the value of the S&P. Those 6 stocks trade at an average P/E Ratio of 44.2. Meanwhile, the other 494 companies that make up the S&P 500 trade at an average P/E Ratio of 19.7, which is almost exactly the historical average for the index!

The question is this: is the stock market overpriced because 6 massive companies that have grown exceptionally well have high P/E Ratios? Should we be concerned about the prices of those 6 stocks? The entire stock market?

This is one more reason why it is extremely hard to time the market. At the end of the day, most investors will be best served by diversifying into a good portfolio and keeping it for the long run. You’ll ride the ups, the downs, the market cycles…and if the future is anything like the past, you will be rewarded for hanging in there.

However you choose to grow your wealth, invest smartly and invest well!

Larry Sidney is a Zephyr Cove-based Investment Advisor Representative. Information is found at https://palisadeinvestments.com/ or by calling 775-299-4600 x702. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Clients may hold positions mentioned in this article. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.