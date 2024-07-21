Investment Corner: Using your 401(k) to your best advantage

If you are someone fortunate enough to work for an employer who provides you with work benefits, you probably have access to a company 401(k) plan or something similar, like a 403(b) or 457(b). When used properly, these retirement plans can help you turbo-charge your savings—if you know how to take full advantage.

For starters, you need to understand the basics of the plan, since businesses have a certain amount of flexibility over how they set up their 401(k). Can you sign up immediately, or do you have to work at the company for up to a year to become eligible? Does the employer provide a match for the dollars you put in? (hint: most do). What are the annual contribution limits?

Keep in mind that the sooner you start using your 401(k), the sooner you begin stockpiling money for the future. Sign up as soon as you are eligible.

Once you’ve enrolled in the plan, start putting away enough money to earn the full employer match, assuming your company provides one. The match is an amount that can be calculated based on your annual salary and the percent that your company matches. For instance, a 4% match means that the company matches 100% of the money that you put into your 401(k) account, up to a maximum of 4% of your salary. If you earn $50,000/yr, 4% would be $2,000. In this case, every dollar that you put into your account up to $2,000 would be matched by a dollar that the company puts in.

Because of this feature, I always recommend that people put in a minimum of 4% of their salary in order to “capture” the full match. In this example, you put in $2,000 and the company puts in $2,000, meaning that you immediately double your money! To give you an idea of how much money you could accumulate with this strategy, saving up $2,000/year with a company match from age 23 until age 65 would give you a total of over $900,000 (assuming a modest 7% compound annual rate of return). All of that money would be yours, while your total investment would only be $84,000. Not bad, right?

In addition, you can save much more than 4% of your paycheck, if you choose to do so. Imagine how much you would end up with if you saved 8%? 10%? 15%? Just make sure that you are aware of the contribution limits (for 2024 the 401(k) contribution limit is $23,000, plus an additional $7,000 if you are age 50 or older).

Another big consideration for maximizing your 401(k) is your investment strategy. Just as with a regular investment portfolio, you should look for low fees, diversify your investments, and make adjustments over time. Most 401(k) plans have a set line-up of funds, so you probably have somewhere between 20-50 funds to choose from. Select funds that make sense for someone who is your age, with your risk tolerance and your financial situation. A financial advisor who can help you choose your investments is usually available for free, as part of the company plan.

Having a 401(k) or similar retirement plan through your company can be a great benefit. Be sure that you are maximizing your plan by understanding the rules, taking advantage of any company match, and investing in an appropriate, low-cost and diversified portfolio.

However you choose to save for your retirement, invest smartly and invest well!

Larry Sidney is a Zephyr Cove-based Investment Advisor Representative. Information is found at https://palisadeinvestments.com/ or by calling 775-299-4600 x702. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Clients may hold positions mentioned in this article. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.