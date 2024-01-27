Investment corner: What if a recession is coming? 

Larry Sidney



Any investor who’s been at it for a while knows that the markets have both good times and bad times. The good times tend to last longer—bull markets from 1926-2023 averaged a duration of 52 months, while bear markets have a much shorter average duration of only 10 months, per research from Dimensional Fund Advisors. Nevertheless, those bears can be painful! So even as the predicted odds of a recession this year have decreased somewhat, a fair question to ask is “how should my investments be allocated in order to protect from a possible recession?”

In reality, the best answer to this comes from a combination of several of my previous columns. Part one is my strong advice to not try to time the market. Throughout 2022 and 2023, many experts were convinced that a recession was imminent. Some investment professionals recommended that you should take all or some of your money out of the markets to protect from this. Yet the S&P 500 Index just closed at an all-time high last Friday! If your money was on the sideline and not in the market, you missed out. Invest in a portfolio that gives you the confidence to stick with it through good times and bad.

Part two is paying attention to your personal situation, rather than trying to imitate others whose situation may be very different. Your investment time horizon, risk tolerance, and cash needs are likely to be unique to you. If you feel that your current portfolio is too risky and that is keeping you up at night, it is OK to adjust your asset allocation. Holding less stock and more bonds will reduce the volatility of your portfolio. Cash and equivalents can decrease volatility even further. On the other hand, as you become a more experienced investor with clearer goals, it’s possible that the opposite will make sense—taking on some increased volatility in return for the higher expected return that comes with stock ownership as compared to cash and bonds.

Part three of the answer is broad diversification. Some talking heads will try to convince you to time different sectors of the markets in order to capture extra gains. You may recognize this as market timing! As discussed in the past, there is no evidence that trying to guess what is going to happen next with the markets can increase returns. In addition, this type of strategy concentrates your portfolio into certain sectors, which means you’d be giving up some diversification if you did it.

As always, it is my opinion that you are much better off designing a portfolio that is specific to you and your needs, well-diversified, and built for the long run. Your goal should be to achieve the desired level of growth while taking on the least possible amount of risk. Ultimately, patience and a long-term perspective are the investor’s greatest allies in navigating the complexities of market cycles.

I have no opinion on when the next recession will come. But however you choose to navigate a possible recession, invest smartly and invest well!

Larry Sidney is a Zephyr Cove-based Investment Advisor Representative. Information is found at https://palisadeinvestments.com/ or by calling 775-299-4600 x702. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities. Clients may hold positions mentioned in this article. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Consult your financial advisor before purchasing any security.