Is your bladder trying to tell you something?

Millions of adults have bladder problems. Some people have sudden, strong urges to urinate or an uncontrollable flow. Others leak fluid when they laugh, sneeze, or exercise.

Do you feel any of these common warning signs of a bladder problem? Contact your health care provider if you develop these symptoms:

Sudden, strong urges to urinate

Small amount of urine passed despite having a strong urge to go

Urine leaks or accidents

Frequent urination (eight or more times in a 24-hour period)

Repeated waking at night to urinate

Trouble getting started urinating or a weak urine stream

Difficulty emptying the bladder

Painful or burning sensation before, during, or after urination

Bloody or cloudy-looking urine

Recurring pain, pressure, and tenderness around the bladder, pelvis, or perineum (area in front of the anus), which may increase as the bladder fills

Pain during sexual intercourse

Mild, constant discomfort in the lower abdomen or bladder

Get medical help immediately if you have the following symptoms, which may signal an urgent situation:

Complete inability to urinate

Intense pain in the lower abdomen or bladder

These symptoms could have a number of different causes including overactive bladder, urinary incontinence, bladder infection, or interstitial cystitis.

Don’t hesitate to share what’s going on with your provider. Once you take that crucial first step, you’ll be on your way toward getting the help you need.

Dr. Miriam Locke is a board-certified urologist treating men and women for a variety of urological issues at Barton Urology in South Lake Tahoe. Dr. Locke will host a free Wellness Webinar on Thursday, March 13 at 5 p.m.. Register in advance, or view previously recorded webinars at BartonHealth.org/Lecture. To learn more about available urological services, visit BartonHealth.org.