‘It’s all gossip’, BEAR League’s executive director under investigation

BEAR League founder Ann Bryant.

Associated Press file photo

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The BEAR League’s executive director, Anne Bryant, is being investigated after being accused of housing illegal animals as pets in her Placer county residence.

According to their website the BEAR League was formed because “a community rallied against a disrespectful tourist, a murdered mother bear and cub, and an orphaned cub.”

The website adds, the BEAR League exists to help “bears and people live peacefully in this world together.”

When asked about the allegations Bryant told the Tribune, “They weren’t illegal, they’re wild life, I am a wildlife rehabber.”

In response to initial inquiries, Captain Patrick Foy of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said “CDFW’s Law Enforcement Division served a search warrant at a citizen’s residence on August 22 in Placer county. This is an active/on -going investigation and the Department has no further comment at this time.”

“It’s all gossip,” Bryant told the Tribune and added she is not aware of any charges against her as of Wednesday September 6, 2023.