It’s not just hot air: Balloon rides over Carson Valley

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. – It’s a chilly morning as I look down on Gardnerville but the rising sun and a flame warm me up. From this vantage point, the buildings, cars and plants look like miniature toys. While I’ve seen this view before from a plane, this time is different because I’m in a hot air balloon, so I can feel the breeze in my hair and the only thing preventing me from falling is the waist-high wall of the balloon’s basket.

Another balloon hovers right below us and about 30 other balloons are floating in the distance at varying heights.

This gathering of balloons is part of Carson Valley Balloon Festival’s “Hot Air for Hope” event. The third annual event ran from May 16-18, with balloons taking off from Lampe Park.

“It spurred from a group flight four years ago that local pilots put together to thank the community for their hospitality,” said Amanda Johnson, Hot Air For Hope Executive Director.

The pilots gave just a week’s notice about the event and were blown away by the turnout on such short notice. The success of that impromptu event led Carson Valley Balloon Festival founders to see the need for a balloon event in the area.

The Tribune joined the event on Friday, May 16. Even though it was before 6 a.m. in the morning, the energy was high as pilots began filling up their balloons. Portland-based pilot Chris Hancock, owner of Portland Rose Balloons, took the Tribune on a ride Friday morning, allowing us to get a bird’s eye view of the event.

Hancock, 38, has been riding in hot air balloons since he was 10 years old after his dad bought his first balloon. He took his first solo flight at the age of 14. He now owns about 20 balloons that he uses for both commercial use and racing/competition.

Pilots flying during Hot Air For Hope were able to compete in a low-stakes competition. The competition entailed attempting to hit targets. There were two “tasks,” each with multiple target options that pilots could choose from, depending on wind direction. For some of the targets, pilots could drop bags to hit the target and for others, some of which were in the middle of residential neighborhoods, pilots dropped a digital pin.

Even though Hancock is a practiced pilot, this was his first experience flying in northern Nevada. He commented on how quickly wind directions changed, forcing him to switch his game plan on which targets he would hit.

And while he was amazed by the winds, he was also blown away by the views, especially the mountain range that runs parallel to Carson Valley.

The views are the number one reason to take a hot air balloon ride in Carson Valley.

When asked what makes this area special to take a ride in, Johnson said, “Well the beautiful scenery. Obviously our farmland and our open space are beautiful, the mountains, but our mornings are so nice and calm that it is really a great destination for ballooning.”

She added that on clear days, you can see Lake Tahoe, Reno and Topaz Lake at the same time.

“It’s really a phenomenal site to take in,” said Johnson.

While the Hot Air For Hope is a fantastic event, it only happens once a year but there is still an opportunity to take a ride in Carson Valley.

“We partner with a local balloon ride company, Balloon Nevada, and Balloon Lake Tahoe and they’re a phenomenal balloon ride company that does your round flights here in the valley,” said Johnson. “Any time of year is a great time to fly here in the valley and Lake Tahoe.”

When asked why he likes ballooning, Hancock said, “The adventure aspect, not knowing what’s going to happen each flight.”

“People think of it as a really romantic thing to do but I think of it more as an adventurous thing to do,” Hancock said.

To learn more about the event, visit http://www.hotairforhope.com .

If you’re interested in taking a ride, http://www.balloonnevada.com .