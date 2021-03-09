It’s not too late to participate in Minutes for Recovery
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Youth & Family Services in partnership with Carson Valley Medical Center is holding a Minutes for Recovery virtual event throughout March and officials say it’s not too late to sign up
The event is designed to get people in shape while supporting youth and their families in their recovery from mental health or substance abuse.
Challenge your friends, relatives or co-workers to get healthy and sign up at http://www.tahoeyouth.org or http://www.100milesforrecovery.com.
The participant who has the most minutes will win the grand prize of $100 Amazon Gift Card..
“Take advantage of this opportunity to support a good cause by doing something positive for yourself,” said a press release. “It is not too late to put a team together. Dust off those shoes and start moving.”
Tahoe Youth & Family Services nonprofit offers mental health and substance abuse services to adults, youth, and families through telehealth. Staying active is one method of reducing your anxiety, depression, and stress.
For more information, call Tahoe Youth and Family Services at 775-782-4202 or 530-541-2445.
