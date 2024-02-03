It’s ‘our’ town, so…. (Opinion)

Susan Wilson

How about a vacancy tax of $6,000 on each and every vacant home, town home and condominium unoccupied for 6 mos. of the year in “our” town?

How about the government gives out badges and authority to “our” town locals to police each home to surveil and verify full time occupants?

How about no second home ownership in “our” town?

How about homes in “our” town can only be sold to owner occupiers or buyers who will rent out their home to “our” town long term local tenants?

How about a rent control schedule adopted by a ballot measure designed and voted for by local tenants in “our” town since we are the majority?

How about no tourists allowed in “our” town unless they pay “our town” a tax and parking fees to drive through or walk upon the land of “our” town?

How about we picket the round about intersection in Meyers with signs saying “No tourists welcome in “our” town?

How about exclusively labeling ALL visitors, tourists and short term renters in “our” town as intruders, polluters, litter bugs, scofflaws, parking violators and noise makers?

Sounds fair to everyone right?

I believe all the negativity, anger, lawsuits, infighting, just divides us all and the problems just seem to continue to drag on and on with no resolution in sight.

JOBS/TOURISM ECONOMY

I was 22 in 1980 when I moved to “our” town and I agree whole heartedly with those who complain about the problems which arise when our area becomes inundated with many tourists. As a local I resented some of the rude behaviors exhibited by some visitors.

In 1980 interest rates were 18% with a huge number of foreclosures. The economy was horrible. Finding a decent paying job was impossible. Making ends meet was difficult but thankfully I had a partner to help split bills, but we were still dirt ass poor. At that time the buzz phrase was “Poverty with a View” and it still rings true today. Although casino workers tried to unionize, their efforts were stifled. Publicly traded corporate businesses in our area did well while the Ma & Pa local business owners struggled financially in spring and fall. Furthermore Tahoe’s economy has always been tied to snow. This and the majority of jobs being seasonal service work create a transient population. The smaller year round population is left to suffer with these ongoing economic factors and barely lives above the poverty level. Last week I saw the food bank truck parked at the American Legion hall parking lot. This made me really sad. I need thought it would be this bad living here at the lake.

HOUSING/BUILDING/RESOURCES

Although the Sugar Pine Village affordable housing is slowly coming about I think it will help. I see so many almost abandoned motel properties in the City of South Lake Tahoe which could be redesigned into attractive new housing. I wish all the negative energy and efforts of those with a territorial “Our Town” attitude could be channeled into more positive, proactive, creative measures to focus on fund raisers to generate funds to rebuild so many of those abandoned properties, Perhaps developing a coalition of skilled builders, carpenters, plumbers, material supply donors to train and supervise young volunteers to get these projects moving would help. Tahoe has so many talented musicians, artisans/craftsman, historical properties and theatrical venues at its disposal to utilize for fund raising events. When holiday weekends, summer and winter draws so many into our town, why not capitalize on that opportunity to organize benefit concerts with food trucks, artisan booths, etc… Look at the past Snow globe event which drew thousands. The elimination of thousands of vacation rental income tax revenue has proven to be a really bad idea. Revive the City of SLT VHR program with a stipulation half of those room taxes go directly to the affordable building fund now! Until we come together and compromise nothing is going to be solved including most importantly the affordable homes for the locals here suffering financially. Come on people, let’s work together and we can all succeed and have a better life at the most beautiful place in the world.

