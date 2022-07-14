‘It’s progress’: City addresses concerns of Lakeview residents

South Lake Tahoe officials meet with residents on Wednesday evening at Regan Beach.

Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An open-air community meeting was held Wednesday evening at Regan Beach after a grass roots movement bubbled up in the busy Lakeview neighborhood. Several residents joined together to lobby South Lake Tahoe officials for change.

After a barrage of emails to officials, residents of the Al Tahoe community were invited by the City to join in a conversation about what the problems are and how they would be best addressed. Enforcement of beach hours, noise, year-round trespassing, and traffic laws were among the residents’ safety concerns.

Miller shows Thomaselli the local ordinance for the city. / Ashleigh Goodwin

Safety isn’t the only concern of the residents.

“The traffic and the noise are ruining our quality of life,” said Valerie Miller, a full-time resident of the lakefront properties.

Chief of Police David Stevenson, Anush Nejad, director of public works and Public Information Officer Lindsey Baker were introduced by Lakeview resident Steve Abrams.

Chief Stevenson holds a sign that contains solution proposals for Anush Nejad to present and Lindsey Baker takes notes on the community responses. / Ashleigh Goodwin

Also in attendance were Parks and Recreation Director Lauren Thomaselli, Parks and Recreation Commission Co-Chair David Gregorich, City Councilman John Friedrich and a team of South Lake Tahoe park rangers.

Residents at the meeting agreed that over the last several weeks an increase in law enforcement patrols have had a positive impact on reducing speeding.

“There are three E’s in traffic that have to work in tandem for it all to work,” Nejad said, “engineering, education, and enforcement.”

The solutions that have been engineered include a neighborhood gateway with pedestrian crosswalk, strategically placed speed humps, increased signage for beach access and help patrolling noise ordinances by park rangers.

Solutions presented for problems at Regan Beach / Ashleigh Goodwin

After an hour of discussion about the problems an enthusiastic crowd clapped in approval as action items were established. The first solution would assist in pedestrian safety. What Nejad calls a “neighborhood gateway” would introduce a crosswalk, stop sign, and ADA ramps at Lakeview and Harrison avenues.

The changes in the area will be physical constraints such roundabouts, consistent signage in all directions, solar powered speed feedback signs, strict enforcement of public beach access to Regan Beach and spikes at the exit of Regan Beach to negate trespassing after hours.

Resident John Kolesar said, “I’ve seen cars trying to go in the exit as cars are trying to go in, almost colliding.”

Many residents expressed the fear of something tragic happening before the city can make the necessary changes.

While Nejad is eager to effect change he said, “The earliest I can go to council for the approval and funding is September and once the approval process is complete there will be permanent changes made.”

When asked if the measures the city are taking are enough Kolesar said, “Yes and no. I wish they could do more but it’s progress. It’s good to see a response from the city. I have noticed an increase in patrols.”