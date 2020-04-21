‘It’s time to get back to work:’ Douglas County officials plan for reopening

STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County officials said Tuesday they are planning for reopening and that “it’s time to get back to work” and begin the path to economic recovery.

“The measures implemented by the state and federal governments to fight the spread of COVID-19 have devastated our economy, with mass layoffs and closures of long-standing businesses,” said County Manager Patrick Cates in a press release. “Some will never reopen. It’s time to get back to work.”

Douglas continues to work closely with the East Fork Fire District acting as emergency manager, Carson City Health and Human Services acting as the county’s health authority, healthcare providers, businesses and our other quad county partners to keep the community safe from the spread of COVID-19.

The quad county area includes Carson City, Douglas, Lyon and Story counties.

“Our people are doing the right things, following CDC guidelines and emergency directives,” Cates said. “It shows in our numbers with very low rates of infection. Douglas County is preparing for recovery.”

Through the Economic Vitality Program, Douglas County leadership has been working with the local chambers of commerce, visitor’s authorities and business associations at both the lake and the valley to help businesses through these difficult times.

“Consultation on directives, SBA loan coordination, and promoting plans for business recovery have been foremost in our efforts to help the business community,” said Lisa Granahan, economic vitality coordinator, in the release.

The economic impacts of the COVID-19 emergency measures directly affect county budgets.

“In March, I ordered a hiring freeze and a halt to all non-essential spending,” Cates said. “The county is in the process of re-estimating revenues and developing plans for significant reductions in expenditures for next fiscal year. The county commission will be reviewing those budget proposals next month.

“This situation is not sustainable economically or fiscally,” continued Cates. “We are planning for a Douglas County specific approach to restart the local economy, building resiliency and prosperity as quickly as possible.”

Douglas County said it continues to work with local partners and to comply with both state and federal emergency directives and is prepared to resume normal business when the time comes.