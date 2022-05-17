IV/CB visitors bureau tabs Peterson as sales director

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Bart Peterson has been named as director of sales for the Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau after serving for two years as its business development manager, the bureau announced on Tuesday.

Peterson has worked closely with regional partners through the North Lake Tahoe Marketing Cooperative and he will continue to support the Sierra region through group and leisure sales efforts.

“Bart has done an amazing job overseeing our collective North Lake Tahoe sales efforts over these last two years,” said Andy Chapman, President and CEO of IVCBVB. “He is well deserving of this new role and title as we continue to refine our visitor acquisition approach to focus on responsible visitation.”

As Director of Sales for IVCBVB, Peterson will advance the organization’s mission by planning and implementing strategies that drive national group, conference and leisure sales activities during need periods, in coordination with the North Lake Tahoe Marketing Cooperative. He will continue to represent the region with key partners including Brand USA, US Travel, Visit California, Travel Nevada and many others.

“I am honored to represent this incredible destination,” said Peterson. “As we emerge from the tumultuous years of the pandemic with a renewed focus on meaningful, sustainable tourism, I am excited to help more folks from around the world get to know, love and preserve Lake Tahoe.”

Peterson has been with IVCBVB since 2016, after returning to the Lake Tahoe area from San Francisco. He has worked at local ski resorts, including Kirkwood Mountain Resort, and on ski-centered travel initiatives in and around Reno-Tahoe. Peterson enjoys the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe as an avid mountain biker and paddle-boarding enthusiast.