IV, Crystal Bay association aims to build community; gets Duffield grant

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Local leaders within Lake Tahoe’s North Shore have launched the Incline Village Crystal Bay Association to help build community and communication among residents, businesses and nonprofits.

The association has also been awarded a grant from the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation worth $200,000. That grant will assist with set up and operational costs, including hiring staff to organize community collaboratives, events and programs to support and engage the businesses and nonprofits in Incline Village/Crystal Bay.

“The Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation is proud to support the creation of the IVCBA and to be a Founding Member of the group,” said Jerleen Bryant, executive director of the foundation. “We are excited for the IVCBA to increase communication among Incline Village residents, businesses, and nonprofits and to shine a light on the great work that is being done in our community.”

Initially founded in 2009 as the ICBA, the association has been reformed and organized with over $100,000 of funding through founding members including Ridgeline, Duffield Foundation and an additional 50 businesses, nonprofits and community supporters.

Business and nonprofit memberships will sustain the economic viability of IVCBA, along with advertising in the Live, Work, Play quarterly magazine.

The organization’s website will be a community-wide resource with local news, a community calendar, and a directory that organizes businesses, nonprofits, and agencies by category.

“We find that residents are looking for information on what’s available and what’s happening in six segments: community, business, education, arts and culture, wellness, and the environment,” stated Linda Offerdahl, executive director, in a press release.

As COVID restrictions are diminished, IVCBA will introduce business promotions and events and community collaboratives such as a new resident welcome program and various events designed to engage residents and build community in Incline Village Crystal Bay.

Northern Lights Festival, a community-wide collaboration, will be its signature event in 2021.

For more information about the IVCBA’s individual and business benefits, resident information, and how to get involved, go to IVCBA.org or reach out to info@ivcba.org .