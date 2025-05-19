IVCB residents are fighting hard against an unfair Business Investment District surcharge (Opinion)

A bill now before Nevada legislators—SB 420— has the potential to burden Nevada residents at Lake Tahoe by allowing local business owners to form “Business Improvement Districts” that impose a surcharge on their goods and services, which they pass on to their customers, and which they use as those owners decide. In Tahoe, BIDs have been formed to promote tourism and tourism-related businesses. Currently, BIDs are not allowed in Nevada, but are legal in California and exist in both the City of South Lake Tahoe and Tahoe City.

Of the Nevada counties at Lake Tahoe, Douglas County has indicated it has no intention of creating a BID. In contrast, a Washoe County Commissioner not only promoted the idea of allowing BIDs in Nevada to legislators last year, but also, is supportive of a BID in Incline Village and Crystal Bay (IVCB).

We IVCB residents are now fighting hard against a BID surcharge on all our tourism-related goods and services. We know that tourists come and go with the seasons, but we residents live here, and will pay the surcharge all year every year for these same “tourist-related” goods and services (e.g., restaurants, bars, recreation, events, entertainment, resorts & hotels, B&Bs, STRs, property-management services, rental-car agencies, bike-rental companies, boat and cruise services, transportation, and so on).

Local IVCB Residents Would Pay the Surcharge but Have No Say Over How It’s Used

To form a BID in IVCB, business owners who want to generate more tourism-related income will voluntarily join together in an association. The associated businesses (the BID) will create a management plan, elect directors to manage the BID, and decide the amount of the surcharge (e.g., 1-2% or more). The businesses in the BID will raise their prices or add that % to bills paid by their customers. The estimate from the Nevada Department of Taxation to set up the system for collecting and distributing assessments levied by BIDs is $2 million, with an ongoing cost of $40,348 every 2 years thereafter. https://www.leg.state.nv.us/Session/83rd2025/FiscalNotes/14567.pdf ).

Last year the Tahoe City BID (North Lake Tahoe Tourism BID) collected $6 million from residents and tourists. Everybody pays, but only those in the BID get decision power. In the case of the Tahoe City BID, because the assessment is related to petitioning power, and each business’s vote is proportional to the assessment, big resorts can and do direct the BID money to promote tourism. And if BIDs are sued, as they have been in other states, the BID money goes to lawyers.

BIDs Inherently Divide Communities

Without question, IVCB residents support local tourism-related businesses. But they don’t want self-selected BID business owners deciding how to spend the collected funds without any input from other businesses or community members. If SB 420 passes, IVCB residents will pay millions each year to an association of unelected business people who decide how much the % will be and how they will spend the money. The term of a BID is 5 years after which the BID members can vote to continue the BID and raise the surcharge. IVCB residents will have no say in making any of those decisions.

Promoters of SB 420 point out that Washoe County will have final approval and oversight of an IVCB BID, and that during the approval process, IVCB residents can give public input for or against the BID. But, given that a Washoe County Commissioner proposed the Nevada SB 420 BID bill to legislators in 2024, if NV legislators pass SB 420, Washoe County will be quick to approve a BID in IVCB no matter what IVCB residents say.

When IVCB residents were given the opportunity to express their opinions to NV legislators on the NELLIS legislative website, the majority of IVCB residents made it clear in their comments that they are totally against a BID in IVCB: https://www.leg.state.nv.us/App/NELIS/REL/83rd2025/Bill/12765/Exhibits . They recognize the downsides of a BID and its inherently divisive nature, and want important community decisions about local issues, tourism, and transportation to be made by the community as a whole.