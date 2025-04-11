IVCBA announces second annual Incline Village Crystal Bay Restaurant Week

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community and Business Association (IVCBA) announces the return of Incline Village Crystal Bay Restaurant Week, back for its second year after a successful debut. Taking place from Monday, April 21 – Sunday, April 27, this week-long culinary celebration highlights the diverse and thriving food and beverage scene across our mountain community.

Building on the excitement of its inaugural year, the second annual IVCB Restaurant Week once again invites locals, visitors, and food lovers alike to explore the rich flavors and vibrant hospitality that define Incline Village and Crystal Bay. From signature dishes to creative new offerings, this event is a delicious opportunity to experience the best of our local culinary talent.

Throughout the week, participating restaurants, cafes, and food vendors will offer special menus, exclusive dishes, dine and delight offers, and curated food and beverage pairings designed to showcase their unique styles and specialties. Whether you’re craving fine dining, comfort food, baked treats, or globally inspired cuisine, there’s something for every palate.

This year’s event also puts a spotlight on the region’s standout beverages. Guests can enjoy craft brews, artisanal cocktails, locally roasted coffee, fine wines, and more. Many venues will feature beverage specials and pairings, celebrating the creativity of our local mixologists, brewers, and baristas.

“IVCB Restaurant Week is more than just a food event—it’s a celebration of the community, the culinary creativity, and the people behind every plate and pour,” said Linda Offerdahl, Executive Director of IVCBA. “We’re excited to welcome everyone back for another unforgettable week of flavor, fun, and local pride.”

Presented by IVCBA and supported by Inside Incline Real Estate & Community and the 5th Annual Incline Village Wine + Food Event, IVCB Restaurant Week will include favorites such as Alibi AleWorks, , Happy Tiers Bakery, Sunshine Deli, Bowl Incline, Osteria Sierra & Cutthroat’s Saloon (at the Hyatt), Big Water Grill, Gus’ Barbeque, Susie Scoops, Azzara’s, Bowl Incline, Incline Spirits, Incline Bak’d, Sage Leaf, Tunnel Creek Café, Mofo’s Pizza, Thania’s Juice Bar, Rosewood Tahoe, The Grille at the Chateau, Crystal Bay Steak & Lobster House, and Glasses Wine Bar—with more venues joining each day.

For a full list of participating restaurants and their special offerings, visit https://ivcba.org . Stay tuned for updates as new menus and experiences are added.