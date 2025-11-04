IVCBA Workforce Housing Series presents ‘Housing Insecurity in Paradise: A New Solution to a Chronic Problem’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Event Details Monday, November 17, 6-7pm, Prim Library University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe, 999 Tahoe Blvd, Incline Village, NV

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Its easy to see the housing crisis escalating in our region: not only in the headlines, but in the stories of friends and neighbors who’ve been priced out or pushed out of their homes, jobs, schools, and communities by rising financial pressure. Housing insecurity is a reality the Incline Village Crystal Bay Association are called to address in North Tahoe-Truckee.

Come to this engaging community presentation–part of National Homelessness Awareness Month–to better understand this problem and also its solutions. New collaborations are forming among local faith-based organizations, social services, civic organizations, and philanthropies to make a difference.

You’ll learn about The Sally Fund to support our neighbors with housing assistance and rapid rehousing funds. Launched by St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, this fund will be distributed to those in need by Sierra Community House and Tahoe Family Solutions. Representatives from the church and these vital social service agencies will explain the fund’s inspiration by long-time resident Sally Jane Hammel–and its power to change lives.

Be a part of new collaborative solutions to housing insecurity by registering here.

The IVCBA Workforce Housing Series is organized by the IVCBA Housing Committee and supported financially by the Rotary Club of Tahoe-Incline and the Rotary Club of Incline Village. Its goal is to educate the community on workforce housing and be a clearinghouse for solutions and ideas. Find more information on the Housing page at IVCBA.org/programs/housing .