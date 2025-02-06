IVGID appoints Robert Harrison as new district GM

New IVGID District General Manager Robert Harrison

Provided

The Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) met last Wednesday to approve the new employment contract for Robert Harrison, who is set to replace the contentious former District General Manager Kent Walrack.

This was the first IVGID meeting following the heated termination of Walrack, which took place in a heavily attended standing-room-only board meeting two weeks prior.

The motion to make an offer of employment to Harrison passed 3-1, with Trustee Ray Tulloch voicing strong disapproval of the move. Trustee Mick Homan attended the meeting remotely and could not vote.

Delayed severance ‘speaks volumes’

In a negotiation of the stipulations of Harrison’s offer, Trustee Michelle Jezycki offered her approval of elements of the contract, noting the absence of severance payment through July 1, 2025. “I think that really speaks volumes and will give us a good chance to work with Mr. Harrison, and also give us the opportunity to kind of kick the tires on us in the district” said Jezycki.

Following Walrack’s termination, he was paid a full severance from his $250,000 agreed-upon annual salary, after serving on the board for just six weeks.

Human Resources Director Erin Feore attended the meeting to describe other elements of the contract. Among other questions, Feore clarified Trustee Ray Tulloch’s inquiries about the 401k plan. The 401k pension plan matches the rest of what the district’s senior team is receiving, at 13.3%.

Tulloch voiced his disapproval of the offer to Harrison, saying that he does not feel Harrison’s experience is comprehensive enough for the general manager role.

Questions over experience

“If we are paying him $290,000 as you are proposing, which I am completely against, he should be totally dedicated to the district,” said Tulloch. However, Trustee Mick Homan said “the higher salary versus prior GM is absolutely justified given Bob’s significant and directly relevant experience in similar roles.”

Harrison has roughly 30 years of experience in public sector management and has worked as a city manager in large and small municipalities.

Trustee Michaela Tonking read Homan’s comments aloud as he was unable to attend the meeting. Tonking additionally floated the idea of a performance review prior to implementing the salary increase to $290,000. Mike Bandelin served as acting general manager following the termination of Walrack.

At the meeting, trustees also discussed updates to the Incline Beach House, the possibility of a needs assessment for the district’s Snowflake Lodge Replacement Project, and how to proceed with the recruitment of a District general counsel.