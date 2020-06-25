IVGID fills audit committee; May ban pop-up tents on beaches

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees moved forward with appointing three members of the community to the audit committee during their meeting Tuesday night.

The seven hour meeting began with interviews for the audit committee at-large positions. The board voted to appoint Derrek Aaron for the one-year term and Clifford Dobler and Raymond Tulloch for the two two-year terms.

In September, the audit committee will transition to the new format and one of the current trustees will step down from the committee and Aaron, Dobler and Tulloch’s terms will begin.

The board also discussed an emergency ordinance put forward by Interim General Manager Indra Winquest that would limit access to the Incline beaches through the end of 2020 because of safety concerns surrounding COVID.

IVGID picture pass holders and recreation punch card holders will still be allowed access. The ordinance will mostly limit the amount of people allowed on the beaches at any given time and cancel group reservations.

A large part of the discussion focused around exchange passes. The board mostly agreed that the function of the exchange passes should be modified but that change needs to come when they adjust Ordinance 7, not in this emergency ordinance.

The same went for pop-ups. The original emergency ordinance called for a ban on pop up tents at the beach. Chairman Tim Callicrate is especially in favor of banning pop ups at the beach because they block views and take up prime real estate. However, the board did not think the pop ups should, or could, be banned because of COVID-19 since there wasn’t really a correlation between the tents and the virus.

Winquest will work on a separate rule regarding pop ups. The discussion to change Ordinance 7 had also been tabled due to COVID-19 but the board and Winquest are going to relaunch the discussion in the fall.

Members of the public largely spoke out against the ordinance, some saying it was an overreach of Winquest’s power. The board spoke in support of Winquest and unanimously approved the emergency ordinance.

The board also approved an extension of their contract with Tri Strategies for governmental relations for the next two months. The Nevada State Legislature will be having a special session likely in July so Tri Strategies will be lobbying on behalf of IVGID.

Trustee Sara Schmitz was not in support of the extension. She expressed concerns about how much work they’ll actually be able to do with COVID-19 restrictions. She also said she’d checked-in with the legislatures and representatives with Tri Strategies said they had worked with on behalf of IVGID and could not verify they had actually done what they’d said they’d done.

Two additional agenda items had been pulled from the consent agenda into general business to be discussed.

The first was in regard to a waterman replacement and fire enhancement project. The board had several clarifying questions about the project. Vice Chair Matthew Dent asked the public works team to clean-up their reports to make them clearer and to clearly track who was working on the reports and projects.

After public works answered their questions, the board voted to approve the contracts for the project.

Finally, the IVGID marketing team had requested to enter into a media buying contract with EXL Media for the venues for 2020/21. With uncertainty about what this next year will bring because of COVID-19, Schmitz and Dent did not think this was the most effective way to spend the district’s money. The board voted 3-2 to deny the request, with Trustees Peter Morris and Kendra Wong being the only two yes votes.