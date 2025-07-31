IVGID appoints trustee to panel for new Director of HR

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Village General Improvement District board members met to appoint a trustee to the interview panel for the Director of Human Resources, which is set to be filled over the coming months. Michelle Jezycki was unanimously approved for the role by all trustees present, but abstained. “I feel like it’s like voting for myself so I’ll abstain,” said Jezycki.

Trustee Mick Homan praised Jezycki’s human resources qualifications in the human resources field. “I would make a motion to appoint Michelle,” said Homan. “I think it’s pretty obvious to me she’s an HR professional and is equipped to do it.”

IVGID additionally hosted a community open-house, specifically regarding capital improvement projects including the Incline Beach House, effluent export pipeline, effluent storage tank and Snowflake Lodge.

They have welcomed members of the public to submit online feedback regarding any of these projects, including the skate park enhancement project, tennis and pickleball-center upgrades, the district pavement maintenance project and the Waste Management agreement. Residents can expect to hear more updates beyond the latest appointment developments at IVGID’s July 30 meeting, in the first full meeting of trustees since June.

Fourth of July fireworks still under investigation

The meeting will also potentially cover the sinking of the Fourth of July fireworks barge, which is still under investigation. At the Incline Village-Crystal Bay Community Forum this month, Shelia Lejion, co-chair of Incline Fireworks, said “there have been quite a bit of speculative questions.”

Lejion clarified the permitting process and added that efforts are still underway to understand the full scope of the impact of the event.

“There is an ongoing investigation,” said Lejion. “There is an ongoing recovery process. It’s not a criminal investigation, but you can imagine we’re trying to find out exactly what is at the bottom of the lake that we do have to bring up.”

The hotline for beachgoers who find fireworks is still open as experts continue the clean-up, and residents can report fireworks via the phone number 775-241-8572.