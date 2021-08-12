IVGID approves contract with advocacy firm to vie for federal funds

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees on Tuesday night approved a contract with Tri-Strategies, a government relations and public affairs firm.

This comes as the Senate passed through the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, a possible key legislative victory for the Biden administration, and for Nevada, which is set to receive over $3 billion for roads, bridges, water and waste water needs.

The Board approved a contract with the Reno-based legislative advocacy group in hopes to secure portions of the funding to the state for local projects and infrastructure needs within Incline Village.

District General Manager Indra Winquest said he was hoping for similar support from Washoe County in terms of gaining back what used to be the city’s community support dollars, which were funds that came from the county to go towards youth programs and the parks.

Winquest said he’s been speaking with Commissioner Alexis Hill about funding for a dog park in Incline Village.





“We are going to aggressively go after working to get support funding,” Winquest said, “and hopefully the county understands how important it is to our community.”

The Board also approved a number of items for the improvement of Diamond Peak Ski Resort, including a contract for new snow making fan guns, as well as a surface lift replacement.

Additionally, Diamond Peak General Manager Mike Bandelin requested the Board approve the resort’s proposal to secure a replacement ski lift haul rope that was damaged due to a lightning strike earlier this year.

The Board unanimously approved with the understanding that Bandelin would begin the process of securing a replacement that would arrive by early December, and only take about three to four days to be installed.

The Board also authorized Washoe County Roads Department to replace around 2,700-square-feet of asphalt that was damaged due to a previous water leak in September 2020 on Tumbleweed Court.

The final item on the agenda regarding the potential approval of the Whistleblower Policy was tabled due to board members wishing to wait for the approval of Policy 15.1.0, which coincides with the former policy.

The last topic of discussion was the potential adoption of a policy regarding board correspondence with the public, which was agreed would be posted on the district website.

The issue arose of what public comments the Board and staff members would respond to. It was decided the Board would draw up specific guidelines prior to the policy officially being adopted. The Board then unanimously approved the policy.