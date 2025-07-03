IVGID approves new auditor

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District Audit Committee met last week to approve a contract with a new auditor and discuss the district’s final financial statements for 2024.

They accepted a letter of engagement from Clifton Larson Allen LLP, and approved a contract agreement with them for fiscal year 2024/2025.

District General Manager Robert Harrison provided a history and introduced Noemi Barter with Baker and Tilly, and Brianne Wiese with Clifton Larson Allen LLP. “We brought her in to assist us in getting the data and reports and the financial systems in place to get the audit finished,” he said of Barter.

Trustee and committee member Mick Homan discussed some of the challenges that the district may face due to the timing of the audit completion and introduced a correction that was made to the draft financial statements.

“There was only one substantive correction made to the earlier draft of the financial statements,” said Homan. “And that was a late entry to correct the charges for the central service cost allocations… Other than that no substantive changes have been made.”

“We contacted 25 different firms,” said Harrison. “We’re excited about them joining in terms of our auditor for this coming year.” Wiese of Clifton Larson Allen

Homan additionally praised Clifton Larson Allen LLP, noting that they have “Over 8,000 employees, so the depth and breadth of expertise that we’re going to have I think it going to be outstanding.”However, because the auditor has been engaged so late in the year, he added that IVGID may have to file an additional extension for the upcoming audit submission due to capacity of the firm.

The next IVGID meeting is scheduled as a regular meeting for July 30, at 893 Southwood Blvd.