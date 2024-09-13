IVGID board addresses financial challenges, grease interceptor policy 

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) Board of Trustees addressed issues from financial staffing concerns to a controversial grease interceptor policy affecting local restaurants.

Financial staffing and audit concerns

The board authorized staff to seek assistance from Washoe County under NRS 318.98 to help fill critical finance department positions. This move comes as IVGID faces continued problems in its finance department, including staff shortages and delays in financial reporting.

Chair Sara Schmitz emphasized the urgency of the situation.

“We’ve been languishing for too long,” Schmitz said. “We have got to build a team to tackle all of this.”

She advocated for requesting multiple positions from the county, including resources to fill a vacant third accountant position and provide data entry assistance.

The board also discussed the need for expertise to implement the Tyler financial system and address internal control issues identified in previous audits.

Trustee Ray Tulloch highlighted concerns about the general fund balance.

“The losses in internal services over the last two years has probably made approximately a $1 million hole in the general fund balance.”

Human Resources Director Erin Feore said the district has received 12 to 13 applications for the Director of Finance position in just a week and a half.

Some trustees expressed concern about the perception of appointing internal candidates to interim positions while external recruitment is ongoing.

Grease interceptor policy controversy

The district’s grease interceptor policy has caused significant concern among Incline Village restaurant owners.

Public Works Director Kate Nelson said the policy stems from building code regulations and is designed to protect IVGID’s infrastructure from sewer clogs, backups, and uncontrolled spills.

Restaurant owners spoke during public comment about the financial burden of installing grease interceptors. Russell Jones, owner of Crosby’s Restaurant, said initial bids for installation ranged from $132,000 to $189,000 for different sections of their shopping center.

“Putting $100,000 to $125,000 into that business with no return other than keeping the business open doesn’t make good financial sense,” Jones said.

Trustees expressed surprise at the policy’s implementation, particularly its application to business license renewals for existing establishments.

“I feel like when the board approves something and there’s a huge fee tied to it, I think we should know that,” Vice Chair Matthew Dent said.

The board directed staff to research how other jurisdictions handle similar requirements and to explore creative solutions that could mitigate the financial impact on local businesses.

Tulloch volunteered to work with Nelson in a small working group to address the issue.

Food and beverage operations review

The board received a concerning report on food and beverage operations from consultant Chris Sarten. The report highlighted issues with inventory control, cost of goods sold, and financial performance.

Tulloch described it as “a shocking report” and criticized the consultant’s suggestion that taxpayers should continue to subsidize these operations.

Interim General Manager Karen Crocker said staff has already implemented some changes including inventory control.

The board asked for a plan to address the issues. It will be presented at the October meeting.

Hyatt lease agreement extension

Diamond Peak Ski Resort General Manager Mike Bandelin presented a proposal to extend the lease agreement with IVGID and Hyatt Corporation. Despite some concerns raised about the profitability of the arrangement, Bandelin said the agreement is beneficial for the district. The board unanimously approved the extension.

Town hall meeting

The board discussed plans for a town hall meeting on Sept. 24. Trustees agreed to keep the format open for general community questions and feedback. Tulloch requested that trustee candidates refrain from using the event as a campaign forum.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 9.