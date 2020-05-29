IVGID board approves budget; changes beach, recreation fees

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – After many meetings working out the details, the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the 2020/2021 budget during the Wed. board meeting.

Nearly half of the meeting was made up of public comment, a lot of which was against the budget. Some of the complaints centered on perceived inaccuracies and code violations in the budget.

Although IVGID Finance Director Paul Navazio said the district received a letter from the State of Nevada that confirmed the budget met Nevada Revised Statute standards.

Part of the budget included changing the beach and recreation fees. The beach fee for 20/21 will be $500 (most of which will go towards capital projects) compared to $125 last year and the recreation fee will be $330, compared to $705 last year.

The decision was made to help draw down some of the excess reserves in the recreation fund and have more money available for beach capital projects.

Board Treasurer Sara Schmitz said during the May 19 board meeting that while she was in favor of raising the beach fee, she did not want it to be raised as high as it was. Adding that by not raising the fee the beach fee to $500, they could reduce the overall $830 fee.

Since the majority of the Board expressed a desire for the $500 fee and since it will likely be for only one fiscal year, Schmitz voted to approve the change.

The board also voted unanimously to transition IVGID from use of special revenue funds to use of enterprise funds for the district’s community services and beach funds for 21/22.

Schmitz and Vice-Chair Matthew Dent asked Navazio to write up an explanation for the change so that the public and future boards understand the decision.

Finally, the board voted unanimously to reject a settlement offer from Aaron Katz in the IVGID v. Katz lawsuit.

The board’s next meeting will be held June 10.