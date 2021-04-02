IVGID board approves golf rate increases

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — After a long, confusing discussion, the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees approved golf pass price increases for this year.

For many years, both Incline Village golf courses have been operating at a loss. During the March 10 meeting, staff presented significant golf pass rate increases to make up for the losses. Community members and board members alike felt like the increases were too drastic and asked staff to come back with more reasonable changes.

Staff suggested rate changes would include about 5% increase on all unlimited play. At both the Championship and Mountain courses, resident and non-resident rates would mostly stay the same but guest prices would increase by about 5-6%.

The biggest increase would be for Hyatt guest prices which are seeing around 10% increases and going as high at 17.5% for mid-week shoulder season rounds at the Mountain Course.

The board pushed back again, saying they had gone too far in the other direction because these increases would hardly make a dent in the losses.

After much discussion between the board, Darren Howard, director of community services and golf and General Manager Indra Winquest, they reached a compromise.

There will be a 10% increase for all you can play passes, at least 10% for guest play, 10% for the Hyatt and 5% on all additional play pass categories.

The board approved the change 4-0, Trustee Matthew Dent was absent from the meeting.

Because the conversation was so confusing, Winquest said they are going to organize the changes and bring back an updated cost table to be approved on the consent agenda during the next meeting.

Going forward, Howard is going to form a golf advisory committee made up of one trustee, one member of each golf club and two non golf club members to discuss future changes.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the board also approved new Diamond Peak rental equipment from Solomon and new uniforms from Mountain Uniform.

During Winquest’s GM report, he gave an update on the Ordinance 7 Committee, saying that in April and May the district will send out a survey and hold several community forums.

He also said there have been issues at Ski Beach and Village Green of people not cleaning up after their dogs. He said most of the problem is coming from IVGID pass holders and not tourists (at least from what staff has observed).

In addition, he scolded several community members who have been complaining about district staff benefits, mostly staff using the beaches. While he did say it’s probably time to update the privileges policy, he also said it’s unfair for community members to blame the employees. They are just following the policy the district agreed to.

The board was supposed to discuss a contract for emergency fixes on Sewer Pump Station 3. However, Winquest said the district was still working with their insurance carriers so they aren’t ready to enter into a contract.

The next meeting will be held on April 14.