IVGID board discusses marketing budget, delays decision

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees had a thorough discussion about Diamond Peak marketing during the Wednesday, July 29, meeting before ultimately deciding to hold off on a decision.

Diamond Peak normally uses EXL Media for its media buying each year. Marketing Manager Paul Raymore presented his proposed contract with EXL Media for the 2020-21 season.

With last season ending so early causing Diamond Peak huge financial losses, Raymore said it’s important to use media buying to try to recoup losses for the upcoming season.

The trustees questioned whether or not a contract with EXL Media is the best way to spend district money, especially with so much uncertainty about what the next year will bring. They mentioned the possibility of doing media buying in-house.

IVGID General Manager Indra Winquest reminded the board that he had laid off a member of the marketing staff, knowing that some of the marketing tasks could be outsourced. Raymore reiterated that without that extra staff member, the marketing department did not have the bandwidth or expertise to do media buying.

Trustee Sara Schmitz asked Raymore to reach out to the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority and Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau to see if they are able to use money from their budget to market Incline venues.

The board decided to hold off on making a decision about the contract with EXL Media until Raymore is able to talk to RSCVA and IVCBVB.

The board also received an update on the Nevada Legislature Special Session. One of the bills that would’ve impacted the district was Assembly Bill 2, a bill that would “temporarily remove a requirement for year-end balances of certain local school precincts to be carried forward as restricted fund balances.”

Eddie Ableser of Tri-Strategies, the lobbying firm representing the district at the special session said they were weary of that bill but that luckily it died.

Ableser also said Gov. Steve Sisolak is planning on a second special session. One topic that will likely be discussed during that session is tort reform, so that government agencies and businesses could be protected from lawsuits if their employees contract COVID-19. This is an issue that would impact IVGID so Ableser recommended the board think about whether or not they would want representation during the second special session.

Prior to the board meeting, the audit committee met. This meeting was the first meeting with the new make-up. The majority of the meeting was made up of discussion of roles and responsibilities and deciding a meeting schedule going forward.

Trustee Matthew Dent was re-elected as committee chair. He asked the committee members to send him proposed agenda items for future meetings. One of the first items they will be discussing is errors in the district’s FY2018/19 comprehensive annual financial report.

The next board of trustees meeting will be held Aug. 12.