IVGID board holding public hearing on budget

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees on Wednesday will hold two public hearings.

The first one will be on the district’s operating and capital improvement programs for fiscal year 2020/2021, which the board may approve later in the meeting. One part of the budget the board will discuss separately includes the recreation facility fee of $330 and the proposed beach facility fee of $500 per parcel/dwelling.

The second public hearing is in regards to the report on collection of recreation standby and service charges which could also be approved later in the meeting.

The board will also discuss a possible settlement in the lawsuit IVGID v. Aaron Katz.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Public comment can be sent in by email to info@ivgid.org by 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, or by telephone during the meeting. The number will be posted during the meeting.

The meeting can be viewed at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104.