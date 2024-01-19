IVGID Board Meeting: New year brings talks on positions and contracts

In a three-hour public meeting on Jan. 10, the Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees talked about everything, from a new online Public Record Request Portal and a new person joining the Capital Improvements Committee, to filling a vacant purchasing and contract administrator job and approving a contract with Best Best & Krieger LLP for legal services.

A ‘hallelujah’ for filling a ‘critical position’

In General Business Item 2, when IVGID Director of Finance Bobby McGee revisited the Purchasing and Contracts Manager position that was approved in August 2023, but not funded or monies included in the 2023/24 budget, McGee realized that they were asking all staff to stay up with current laws and regulations rather than hire someone well versed in public procurement, bid contracts, and legal concerns to oversee it.

Staff recommended that the person who currently works as Public Works Contract Administrator II be moved to the Finance Department to fill the need.

“Can I have a ‘hallelujah’?,” Trustee Ray Tulloch said after McGee’s presentation.

“I’ve been pushing for this position for over two years and think it’s an absolutely critical position. I am glad it’s been retitled,” he added. He shared his complete support, and the motion passed in a 3-1 vote.

‘Better ways of spending’ than Water and Sewer Rate Study

In the discussion about General Business Item 4 (G4), Interim Public Works Director Kate Nelson asked the Board to consider approving or declining a Professional Services Agreement between IVGID and HDR Engineering, Inc. to complete an updated Water and Sewer Rate Study for Fiscal Year 2024 for $41,865.

A prior utility rate study was completed in June 2023 and Nelson recommended that they do not spend this money on a rate study this year. Trustee David Noble agreed and forecasted that a Cost-of-Service Analysis may be needed next year as the cost of goods and services fluctuates.

“I think annual micro-adjustments are more palatable,” Trustee Noble said, “and this gradualism is much more appropriate.”

“I think there’s better ways of spending that money,” Trustee Tulloch added. All the Trustees agreed not to follow through with the study.

Worry over law firm’s hourly rate proposal

General Business Item 5 (G5) regarded continuing the contract with legal counsel Best Best & Krieger LLP for Jan. 1, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2026. The lawfirm’s new contract has changes related to billing rates, from a flat rate for District meetings to being billed at an hourly rate.

“The main terms are that BBK is asking for an inflationary increase. This is a 7.5 percent rate increase from when rates were set in 2020,” said BBK Attorney Sergio Rudi. He explained that the actual CPI for the west region that includes Nevada is 12.5 percent, so this is below the rate of inflation.

“The prior rate was a flat fee of $750 per meeting regardless of the length, and that is not workable for the law firm, so we are suggesting we be billed at the regular basic legal services (hourly) rate,” Rudi said.

This caused some concerns for the Board, who have had public meetings going on until midnight.

“When I looked back at past board meeting lengths, some of those could come to almost $1,700 per meeting, which is a lot. So, we either need to be more proficient or we just need to accept this rate,” Trustee Makaela Tonking said.

The Board agreed to accept the new contract for a yearlong period and Tonking agreed to be a liaison and try to negotiate with the legal team on a flat rate for attending the board meetings.

General Manager search continues

The longest discussed General Business Item of the night was G3, regarding the general manager search. It will also be the priority going into the next meeting.

On Aug. 30, 2023, the Board of Trustees hired Bob Hall and Associates to perform its next general manager search. According to the Board Memo, back in October 2023, the Director of Human Resources, Interim General Manager and Interim Director of Finance met with Bob Hall and Associates to discuss recommended candidates.

“While it was determined that the proposed selection included well qualified individuals, it was also determined that the diversity of the candidates presented were lacking range,” the memo said.

As noted in the verbal report to the Board at the Dec. 13 meeting, most of the candidates had lengthy careers in the public sector, while members of the Board expressed wanting to see candidates with some commercial experience.

Following staff’s meeting with Bob Hall and Associates on Jan. 8, staff and the executive recruitment search firm have started finalizing the initial candidate list and asked the Board of Trustees to review and approve the Employment Contract Template for the General Manager’s position as well as identify and set a special meeting date in February for the General Manager candidate interviews.

Director of Human Resources Erin Feore said that Bob Hall and Associates narrowed the list down to four candidates to be interviewed and wanted to show the Board a draft template of the GM employment contract to get ahead of any issues.

She also told the Board that it would probably take one to one-and-a-half hours to interview every candidate in a public forum, and asked if it would be possible to have a special meeting to break up the interviews.

Trustee Tulloch expressed his “deep disappointment” for not bringing anyone forward who has any private sector or deep operational experience. “The GM is the Trustees’ only employee and we get no visibility to all the candidates presented. We have no insight into the candidates?,” he asked.

Trustee Tonking asked Tulloch what his solution was, and Tulloch suggested either hiring an interim general manager for two years or changing recruitment firms since their Rolodex seemed limited to local government.

Trustee Noble said he is looking forward to meeting the candidates and Trustee Tonking said that she is in favor of listening to them.

Trustee Matt Dent asked if it would be possible to meet the candidates individually before the public interviews, to get to know them better, but their legal counsel recommended against that. He explained that trustees are not allowed to have a closed meeting to discuss or appoint someone to a public office and added that trustees personally reaching out to the candidates could “raise separate concerns about the process and possibly show favoritism. All applicants want a fair shot. It could significantly increase the risk of employment discrimination claims.”

“Sergio, would we be breaking any laws if we looked at the redacted resumes?” Trustee Tulloch asked.

“No, you would not be breaking any laws,” Sergio replied, “But if applicants are being discussed without the guarantee of an interview, they may want to pull their name out of the pool.”

“To not even be at that stage [of an interview] and have my information public…I wouldn’t be comfortable with that…I can assure you that the candidates [in the top four] are very interested in this position,” Director of Human Resources Erin Feore added.

She then asked if the Board wanted her to remove the special meeting request to interview the candidates.

“I’m ready to review these four candidates in early February,” Trustee Noble said.

“I’ve lost confidence in the process and am disappointed in the results,” Trustee Tulloch added, debating Item 3 of the General Manager job description about the GM setting policy rather than “accepting direction of the Board.”

Ultimately, the Board decided to move forward with interviewing the proposed candidates at a future public board meeting, to be held at the end of January.

Other items to be prioritized at that meeting will include discussing FlashVote, the IVGID Quarterly magazine, and the legal counsel contract.

For more information about upcoming IVGID board meetings and to view recorded Livestreams of past meetings, visit https://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .