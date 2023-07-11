IVGID Board of Trustees appoint acting general manager, discuss year-round staffing at beaches

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Incline Village Board of Trustees have appointed Diamond Peak Ski Resort general manager Mike Bandelin as acting general manager of the district following a separation agreement with the former general manager.

The decision was unanimously agreed upon by the board at their meeting on Wednesday, June 28, who agreed the process of finding a new general manager was a high priority moving forward.

Prior to the appointment of Bandelin as acting general manager, director of finance Paul Navazio was filling the role. However, it was announced at the meeting that Navazio has accepted a new position out of the Lake Tahoe area, leaving both the director of finance and general manager position vacant.

Chairman Matthew Dent believes that Bandelin is a great fit for the position.

“Given that his season is over, he is happy to step up and fill in,” said Dent.

Also discussed in great depth were options for privatizing the beaches year-round in order to comply with Ordinance 7 and the beach deed.

Director of Parks and Recreation Shelia Lejion was able to give a presentation with Director of Information Systems and Technology Mike Gove on the different options for each of the beaches that could be explored by the board.

“The idea is to have the beach gates closed when we do not have staff at the gates,” said Legion.

The goal for staff is to eventually move to RFID access as the beaches that would allow for contactless entry tot he beach, which presented some problems, including the possibility of non-residents being let on to the beach without staff knowledge.

Ultimately, the board approved moving forward with the implementation of a pedestrian RFID card reader ‘swing gate’ that would connect the Lakeshore Blvd. pathway to the current entrance to Burnt Cedar Beach.

The implementation of the technology at Burnt Cedar is being used to test the technology for beach access, which could eventually be used at all of the beaches.

While the board did not make any decisions regarding closing or restricting access at the beaches, they discussed the many problems that could arise with doing something along those lines.

The option of closing Ski Beach in the winter and using Incline Beach as a main entrance was discussed, which the Trustees felt could be problematic for dog access, launching kayaks and SUP, and safety issues with the bridge that connects the two beaches.

Trustee Michaela Tonking was not on board with any of the options that were presented, but was open to the technology use at the beaches.

“I don’t think that we are at all prepared or ready to communicate to the community about this and why we’re doing it, and I’m personally not moving forward with it,” said Tonking.

Overall, it was decided by the board that legal counsel needed to be met with in order to get more information. Additionally, staff will be coming back with more recommendations on how to staff the gates year round while still providing access to the beaches for residents.

The entire consent calendar passed through, but the item regarding Waste Management’s proposal to expand the residential green waste program was tabled for a future meeting.

The board also worked on ways to better communicate information to the community, ranging from creating an IVGID Board of Trustees FAQ page, to holding public forums prior to meetings in order to communicate better with community members.

To view the entire agenda and meeting, visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .