IVGID Board of Trustees approves expansion designs of recreation center programs

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees approved staff to work on the development of an agreement with the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation in order to create a conceptual design that will allow an expansion of programs and services at the community Recreation Center in Incline Village.

The community response during public comment was highly in support of the project.

“I want to thank our community,” said District General Manager Indra Winquest. “I want to thank everyone for calling in to support, what I would consider, to be a very generous offer by Dave and Cheryl [Duffield], who I’ve been fortunate enough to form a relationship with.”

Winquest was sure to point out that this approval was not to bring a full project to fruition within the next month, but rather this is a conceptual design that is just beginning, and there needs to be input from the Trustees as well as the community before moving forward.

“We are trying to do this methodically,” said Winquest. “We will reconvene as a committee. I will be adding two or three members of the community that appreciate this offer, folks that have experience in this community… and can be extremely helpful through this process.”





Winquest was passionate about the prospect of the project. He mentioned that since its announcement, there had been some negative responses sent to him in regards to pursuing the project.

“My message to those folks is that I’d be the worst GM on the planet if I didn’t present this opportunity to our community and to our board,” said Winquest. “So I am very confident we are doing the right thing and that this is the right thing for the community… The goal that this reductive and I have on this project is to ensure that no child ever in this community will be turned away form an opportunity to participate in this portion of the Recreation Center’s expansion and the programming and everything that we do.”

Following the approval of the agreement with the foundation, the Board voted to approve the Will-Serve Letter to the 40 parcel condominium development at 947 Tahoe Blvd in Incline Village. The approval will allow water and sewer services to the area, along with authorization to execute an NDOT encroachment permit and NDEP Water Project, and the authorization of the intent to sell water rights.

The concern of working with Lumos & Associates following issues with the Mountain Golf Course Path Replacement Project was raised by Trustee Sara Schmitz, but Director of Public Works Brad Underwood assured her that Lumos’ experience in the line of work was perfect for the project.

Winquest took the beginning of the meeting to read the proclamation recognizing the contributions he has made to the communities of Incline Village and Crystal Bay by Mr. Peter Todoroff.

“On behalf of the district, I want to thank you for all of your years of service,” said Winquest.

An official plaque was made honoring Todoroff, which was presented at the meeting.

“Thank you very much, I really appreciate it,” said Todoroff. “I was a resident for 41 years, but it’s not just me. I had a lot of help in the community. I want to thank the people who helped me up there a lot… The reason why I got a lot of stuff done is because I got help from these people in the community.”

The board then received a final report from Moss Adams, in which Trustee Schmitz clarified that there needs to be more transparency in projects in the community in terms of reporting not only to the board to the public.

It was determined by Director of Finance Paul Navazio that staff would be able to go back to figure out how to continue communicating effectively together about projects moving forward with the board.

The board then approved the updates to the policies and practices in regards to reserves, fixed assets, and cost allocations.

Board members then exchanged dialogue about the priority projects of IVGID moving forward in the 2022 year, and Trustee Schmitz pointed out that there was a great need for the Trustees to be enhancing and maintaining the existing IVGID properties that prove to be assets to the community, including Snowflake Lodge and Incline beaches.

Trustee Matthew Dent expressed his interest in getting projects done now that have been spoken about for years, including the Incline beach improvements and the community dog park.

“I think we’re on point with our services projects,” said Trustee Dent. “If we’re going to fastback the Recreation Center, we need to fastback the beach house and the dog park.”

Winquest will now be able to take the feedback of the rest of the board back for further discussions in order to create a plan for the board to move forward on.

Finally, the board approved the spending of $48,700 to the contract with the Mathis Group for a Board of Trustees Training and Leadership program.

The group agreed that this program would not only help the current board, but the lessons learned could be implemented into future boards as well as the district.

For more information about the IVGID Board of Trustees meeting, visit yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .