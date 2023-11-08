IVGID Board of Trustees bring NV Energy discussions back to the table at upcoming meeting

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Incline Village Board of Trustees will be meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the IVGID Administration Building located at 893 Southwood Blvd. The meeting will also be live-streamed.

After hearing concerns from multiple residents about the contract entered into with NV Energy in June 2023 that sees helicopter operations and staging of equipment and trucks at Diamond Peak, the board has decided to revisit the decision.

The agenda item proposes that an amendment could be made to provide an alternative location for helicopter operations not at Diamond Peak, but doesn’t mention anything about the staging of trucks and equipment at the site.

If the negotiation is successful, it could be a major win for residents who have been impacted by the noise and are worried about the safety of having helicopter operations happening so close to home.

The board will also be discussing a possible acceptance of a seasonal ice skating rink on Preston Field at zero cost to IVGID on behalf of the Incline Ice Foundation.

If approved the ice rink would begin operation on a pilot program of five months, beginning on approximately Saturday, Dec. 9, and would end on approximately Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Other items on the agenda include revisiting the remaining questions that were submitted at the town hall meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The questions still remaining address many of the concerns of community members that have been echoed throughout the recall petition process, with topics ranging from the loss of the potential grant from the David and Cheryl Duffield Foundation, claims of micromanagement among IVGID staff by Trustees, and questions of why so many senior level management staff have resigned since the new board began serving.

The board will also discuss potentially increasing the estimated project cost for the Mountain Golf Course Path Restoration Phase 2, discussion on a purchase of a 14-passenger shuttle van for Diamond Peak, and talk about policy regarding private information given to trustees.

To view the entire agenda and watch the meeting live, visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .