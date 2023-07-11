IVGID Board of Trustees votes to change golf cancellation policy at special meeting

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Incline Village Board of Trustees held a special meeting Thursday, July 6 to discuss the existing golf cancellation policy that was adopted in May 2023.

Trustee Michaela Tonking felt it was important to bring this item back to the board in order to align the district with other golf facilities in the area, along with give golfers with last minute changes a better opportunity to cancel.

“There’s a lot that can come up that makes this cancellation policy a little more hindering than we may have thought,” said Trustee Tonking.

Previously, the policy stated if golfers cancelled within 120 hours of their scheduled T-time, they would be charged 50% of the cancellation fee, and if cancelled within 48 hours, would be charged 100% of the fee.

Trustee Tonking pointed out that moving the time from 120 hours to 72 hours for cancellation fees to be charged at 50% would be more flexible for guests with last minute needs to cancel, to which Director of Golf and Community Services Darren Howard agreed.

“It’s been quite challenging this summer to try to put up with this rule,” said Howard. “There’s a lot of one offs.”

Howard explained to the board that many people have issues that come up last minute with work or injuries that require them to cancel, but still would have to pay a fee.

He also pointed out that it would be beneficial to change the policy in order to align with other facilities in the area.

“[The current policy] is so far away from what the industry standard is,” said Howard.

The industry standard is charging a 100% cancellation fee if cancelled within 48 hours, which IVGID is currently aligned with.

Trustee Ray Tulloch was on board with the changes and was happy to see work that the courses are head of last years revenue.

“I think this was always the intention,” said Trustee Tulloch. “That we would review it on an ongoing basis.”

Trustee Sara Schmitz mentioned that she was hoping to see the All-You-Can-Play pass on the agenda as well for discussion, to which Chairman Matthew Dent said he believes it will be on the next agenda for the board.

The board unanimously agreed to change the policy to reflect a 50% cancellation charge within 72 hours of cancelling, and a 100% charge within 48 hours of cancelling.

To see the entire agenda and meeting visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .