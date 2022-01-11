IVGID Board of Trustees will meet to discuss priorities for new year

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will meet virtually at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 for the first time this year to discuss the priorities of the town going into the new year.

The meeting will begin with a proclamation made by District General Manager Indra Winquest recognizing the communities of Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada made by Peter Todoroff. He has been able to serve his community through serving as a member and previous chair of the Citizens Advisory Board of IV/CB, along with participating in multiple meetings IVGID Board meetings.

Following the proclamation, the board will discuss the potential Will-Serve letter for water at the 40 parcel condominium development at 947 Tahoe Blvd. in Incline Village.

The letter would authorize water, sanitary sewer, and solid waste removal services associated with the proposed project.

According to the Washoe County development approval process, a Will-Serve Letter is required to accompany the Developer’s application, at the cost of the developer.





The board will also be discussing community service priority projects, which has been a subject of discussion recently, following the announcement of work into the newest dog park in Incline Village, which was named a priority back in 2018.

The discussion will center around multiple top tier recommendations, one of which is to improve and expand the Recreation Center.

The board will review and potentially approve staff to work with the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation to develop a Memorandum of Understanding to begin designing an expansion of the Recreation Center. Through expansion, programs and services at the center can be improved.

Additionally, the board will hear a final report from Moss Adams on Capital Planning and Budgeting, and potentially approve updates on multiple board policies in relation to the appropriate level of reserves, capitalization of fixes assets, and the Central Services Allocation Plan.

Finally, the board could approve the spending of $48,700 to contract with the Mathis Group for a Board of Trustee Training and Program, which was requested by Board Chairman Tim Callicrate.

To attend the virtual meeting, visit livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

To read the entire agenda, visit yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .