IVGID board signs Winquest to 3-year deal as general manager

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — After serving as Incline Village General Improvement District’s interim general manager for almost a year, Indra Winquest has accepted the position permanently.

During the IVGID board meeting on Tuesday night, trustees accepted his contract with a few minor changes. Two of those changes, to take out the $1 million life insurance policy and a lesser cell phone stipend, were Winquest’s idea.

Some people in the community spoke out against Winquest being offered the position and his contract. A few suggested that he was inexperienced or hadn’t achieved anything during his time as interim.

Board chairman Tim Callicrate, as well as other community members, bristled at these comments. Callicrate listed several of Winquest’s accomplishments, including navigating an unprecedented pandemic.

Other criticism focused on the contract, some people thought the contract should be for one year not three. There was also criticism that Winquest served on the board of his daughter’s charter school and coaches the Incline High School girls’ basketball team. They said both of those would take focus away from his duties.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Trustee Kendra Wong said she thought those were strengths because they connected him to the community.

All five board members spoke words of support for Winquest’s work ethic and personality. They unanimously passed the job offer and contract.

The board also approved changes to the 2019/20 budget to reallocate funds. The changes don’t affect the breakdown of the budget, rather just renaming where the funds are coming from.

However, Director of Finance Paul Navazio said the state has expressed frustration with the inconsistencies year-to-year and has rescinded their approval of the budget. Navazio is working with the state to get the budget approved again.

Finally, the board was supposed to receive a presentation on punch card utilization and accounting. It was supposed to be ground laying for a future meeting where the board will make changes to how the punch cards work, or possibly do away with them all together.

However, because of time restraints, Callicrate recommended waiting to hear the presentation for when they actually work on the punch cards at that future meeting.