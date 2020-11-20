IVGID board supports ski foundation; chooses to repair golf carts

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees gave its support to the Diamond Peak Ski Education Foundation to move forward on contructing a new building.

DPSEF is a local ski non-profit which has 175-225 youth athletes per year. The foundation, which was formed in the 1980s, has been operating out of a building built in the 1960s.

The building doesn’t have water, sewer or restrooms and is in need of multiple repairs.

The foundation paid for a spatial needs assessment in 2019 which found two potential locations at Diamond Peak Ski Resort where a new facility could be built. Because those sites are on district land, the foundation would need an agreement with the board to allow them to build on the land.

The new building would be funded entirely by the foundation, so the district would not need to provide financial support.

The board unanimously approved staff to move forward with crafting an agreement with the foundation.

The board also discussed Championship Golf Course cart maintenance. A replacement of the fleet had been approved in 2019 in the Capital Improvement Plan but because of the uncertainties around COVID, General Manager Indra Winquest wanted to bring it back to the board to let them weigh in again.

The carts need to be either replaced or have major repairs and because golfers weren’t sharing carts this year, they got two years worth of wear this summer, bringing them closer to the end of their lives.

As they are now, the district could get some trade-in value for the carts but likely won’t if they use the carts for another year or two.

However, the board felt that because the condition of part of the cart path is poor, the district should repair the carts they have instead of investing in new ones until the path can be repaired.

Director of Golf/Community Services Darren Howard said that repairing the carts will take them over their maintenance budget but the board directed him to take that direction anyways.

The board also directed staff on the best option for legal services. The majority of the board directed staff to keep Best, Best and Krieger at an hourly rate rather than agreeing to a monthly retainer. Board chair Tim Callicrate did point out that this will be brought back in six months so the board can change their decision if they need more legal services.

Finally, the board received a presentation on the progress of the Burnt Cedar Pool. They were shown the schematic design of the pool, and although they did not have to approve the design, they were pleased with the direction staff was moving.

There will be a special meeting on Nov. 23 to discuss the refund of overcharged parcel fees for one parcel and the next regularly scheduled meeting is Dec. 9.