IVGID board receives effluent pipeline presentation

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — It’s a new dawn for the Incline Village General Improvement District and the effluent pipeline, or at least that’s what they decided during Wednesday’s meeting.

Director of Public Works, Joe Pomroy, gave a presentation about the past, current and potential future of the pipeline, which at the beginning of the meeting led many members of the public to express frustration that it was a presentation and not a workshop as they were originally promised.

Prior to Pomroy’s presentation, Laura Whitney, United States Army Corps of Engineers Representative and Marcus Faust, IVGID’s Legislative Advocate to the U.S. Federal Government, both spoke about potential funding sources for the effluent pipeline project.

There may be money coming from the federal government for this project and there could be leftover money that was earmarked for projects that have already been completed and came in under budget.

The big take-away from both Whitney and Faust is that money is not guaranteed and might not cover the entire cost of the project so IVGID should have a plan B funding source.

Carl Hasty, District Manager of Tahoe Transportation District also gave a presentation about co-locating the project. TTD is in the planning stages for the next section of bike path from Sand Harbor to Spooner Lake. Hasty said for the safety of construction staff, and environmental and financial reasons, TTD only wants to break ground once.

Therefore, he wants IVGID and TTD to coordinate work schedules so both projects could be completed at the same time and they could share some of the costs.

Many members of the public expressed a distrust of Hasty and TTD and IVGID Trustee Kendra Wong said work on the pipeline is important and will happen when it needs to happen so the timing might not work.

IVGID Interim General Manager Indra Winquest also spoke, saying this project has gone through many different boards and general managers but now the district has the opportunity to get a fresh start on properly managing the project.

It was his recommendation to hire a third party project manager and hire a firm to analyse utility reserves and rates. Some of the board’s discussion centered on the project name.

It used to be known as the Effluent Pipeline Project but is now being referred to as Effluent Export Project which encompasses the pipeline and the effluent pond lining project.

Chairman Tim Callicrate was concerned that this was confusing to the public and had a lack of transparency about where their money was actually going.

“We just need to delineate out for the community,” Callicrate said.

After the presentations and discussion, the public was allowed to again comment, and many expressed their gratitude to Callicrate for allowing them to be part of the conversation, a luxury they didn’t feel they had in the past.

The board voted to direct Pomroy to establish the project, provide regular project updates and move forward with hiring a project team.

The vote passed 5-0, much to the surprise and excitement of Callicrate.

The board also revisited the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

At the Jan. 22 meeting, the board voted to hold off on filing the report, due to disagreements with the accuracy of what was in the report.

The district is required to file the report, but not necessarily approve it.

So, Callicrate put the issue back on the agenda to reconsider their previous action.

He also sent an email to the board asking the members to send in their individual comments on the report when it is filed. Although he set the deadline for comments to be due, he missed the deadline and brought them to the meeting.

Both Trustees Peter Morris and Wong scolded him for this and Morris said he was mad that he had to approve the members’ attachments without reading them.

The board voted to file the report, 4-1. Morris was the no vote.

Finally, the board voted to give Winquest $30,000 to hire a legal firm to review contracts and the Mark Smith v. IVGID case.

Wong, who was originally named in the Smith v. IVGID case, disagreed with doing this.

Many members of the public pointed out that they believed the board was in this mess because of her.

The board voted 3-2, with Wong and Morris voting no.

The next meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 12. The board has the appointment of a district general manager on the docket for that meeting.