IVGID board tackling handbook updates

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — After several delays, the Incline Village General Improvement District board began work on the trustee handbook.

The trustee handbook is mostly used during onboarding of new trustees. Board treasurer Sara Schmitz, who is also the most recent person to be onboarded, took on the task of updating the handbook.

Most of the discussion during the Wednesday meeting focused on redundancies between the handbook and district and state policies. Schmitz took feedback from her fellow trustees and will bring the handbook back to a future meeting to be voted on. The board also awarded construction contracts for the tennis center renovation project. One of the contracts was awarded to Daniel Fraiman Construction, the same company Vice Chair Matthew Dent works for. However, Dent recused himself from the vote, and also made a statement saying he did not work on putting the bid together and will not be working on the project so there was not a conflict of interest.

The vote was 3-1 with Schmitz being the only no vote because of several additions to the project that she does not think are necessary or a good use of the district’s money. The board also voted unanimously to award a construction contract for water reservoir safety and security improvements.

Three of the district’s 13 water reservoirs need some updates including replacement of the ladders that access the top of the reservoirs, installing intermediate access platforms, installing protective railings, and installing new fall protection devices. Finally, the board agreed to turn down an offer from Nevada Department of Transportation to partner on the replacement of up to 1,000 feet of the effluent pipeline. The section of pipeline that would be replaced is not a priority for the district right now since that section still has about 20 years of life left. Although the partnership would not have been a burden on district employees, it could’ve potentially cost the district up to $1 million. Since the section is still in good condition, the board agreed it wasn’t a good way to spend the money right now.

They did express gratitude on NDOT’s offer and hope to be able to partner with them in the future.