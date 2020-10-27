IVGID board to discuss attorney fees, hear proposed budget calendar

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will decide whether or not to seek additional attorney fees and costs from Aaron Katz during its meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and they will also receive a presentation on next year’s budget calendar.

Earlier this month, the United States Supreme Court denied a request from Katz to hear his case regarding the payment of attorneys fees to IVGID. He has now exhausted all of his appellate options.

He currently owes $291,986.14 and the district needs to decide if they want to ask for additional fees from the SCOTUS defense.

The board will also consider approval of the purchase of new human resource processing technology which would cost $257,308 plus an annual fee. If they decide to also purchase the financing option as well, it would cost $391,438 plus annual fees.

Finally, Director of Finance Paul Navazio will present the 2021/22 proposed budget calendar.

The board meeting will be preceded by an audit committee meeting starting at 2 p.m.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and can be watched via https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104. The public can comment by calling 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099 and typing in the meeting ID, 933 6303 3928.