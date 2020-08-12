IVGID board to discuss beach fee rebate, Burnt Cedar Pool

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees on Wednesday evening will discuss a possible rebate for beach and recreation fees.

Due to COVID-19, the beaches and recreation facilities were closed for several weeks, even though residents had already paid their annual fees.

IVGID General Manager Indra Winquest will be bringing the topic to the board. The board will not make a decision on the issue, but can weigh in on whether there should be rebates, how much it should be and when it should be issued.

The board will also discuss goals for the utility rate study. The goals will be used to create the request for qualifications for the study.

The Burnt Cedar Pool is also on the agenda for Wednesday. A group of IVGID employees and residents met several times to discuss issues and options to fix the pool. There are three different options the board can choose from, the cheapest being about $4.3 million and the most expensive being $5.6 million.

Finally, the board will review, discuss and possibly approve six different actions regarding the district’s fund balance.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. with a closed session regarding union negotiations. The meeting will open to the public at 6 p.m.

Public comment can be emailed to info@ivgid.org by 4 p.m. on Aug. 12, or during the meeting via phone at 888-788- 0099 or 877-853-5247. The meeting ID is 999 6080 0929.

The meeting can be watched at https://livestream.com/accounts/3411104.