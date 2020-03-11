IVGID board to discuss final design for tennis center

The IVGID offices in Incline Village.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village General Improvement District will have one last board meeting before the new Director of Finance starts on March 16.

During Wednesday’s meeting, trustees will discuss the Tennis Center Renovation Project. The board could possibly accept the final design which would cost $1.17 million. If the board accepts the design, they will direct staff to get bids on the project.

The board will also discuss season passes for Diamond Peak for the 2020/2021 season. There is a recommendation for a three-tiered system that would increase the price three times throughout the year leading up to the start of the season. If adopted, the cost for non-residents will raise $10 from last year but the cost for residents will not be raised.

The board may be making a series of financial decisions, including setting money aside for the effluent pipeline project and authorizing the audit committee to hire an independent contractor to give them advice on the 2019 CAFR and to facilitate an internal control assessment.

Also, the board will receive presentations by each venue manager of their draft operating budget for fiscal year 2020/2021.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Chateau, 955 Fairway Boulevard.